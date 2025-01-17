Lionel Messi knows a thing or two about what makes a great player, and he has eight Ballon d'Or awards to back that up. He has played against a host of English footballing greats over his 20-year professional career. But it's not Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane or Ashley Cole who the Argentine considers England's finest.

Instead, Messi – one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game – opted for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as England's "greatest ever player." In 2016, the Argentinian superstar was talking about the Liverpool legend who had just retired. He revealed just how highly he rated the midfielder, wishing him "a happy retirement" and saying (via SportBible):

“Personally, I think [Steven] Gerrard is England’s greatest-ever player."

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

Close

Whilst not directly commenting on the famous Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes debate between three of England's most decorated midfielders, it certainly shows Messi's preference for the Liverpool star over his former England teammates.

The Reds midfielder has no shortage of honours, appearing in the PFA Team of the Year a record eight times, and featuring in the FIFPRO World 11 on three occasions. The second most of any English player after Chelsea's John Terry, who made the team five times. Gerrard appeared alongside Messi in UEFA's "Team of the Century", the only Englishman and one of only two non Real Madrid or Barcelona players in the eleven.

For his part, Gerrard named Messi alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players he was ever "afraid" to play against. The two only came up against each other twice over the course of their lengthy careers, playing in both legs of the 2006/07 Champions League round of 16. Liverpool came out victorious on that occasion, knocking out the Catalan side on away goals after a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou and a 1-0 defeat at Anfield. Messi failed to score in either game.

Messi suffered a similar fate in his only other appearance at Anfield, with Liverpool famously overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit in the 2019 Champions League semifinal to knock out Barcelona. The Merseyside club seemed to be one of the few to have the edge over Messi's star-studded Barca teams.

Away from Liverpool, the Inter Miami player rarely struggled to be impactful against English opposition, registering 27 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances against Premier League sides. It's noticeable that despite his limited duels with Gerrard, Messi still opted for the Liverpool player as England's greatest. He shared the pitch with Frank Lampard nine times and played against Paul Scholes on four occasions.

Despite his strong opinion on Gerrard, Messi has remarkably never played against England at international level. Argentina have not faced the Three Lions at senior level since David Beckham's penalty secured a 1-0 win for Sven Goran Erikson's side at the 2002 World Cup. A full three years before Messi's international debut. Perhaps their paths will finally cross at the 2026 World Cup in North America.