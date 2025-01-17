Goals make the footballing world go around, and Lionel Messi understands this more than most. After all, his 856 career goals for club and country have gone a mighty fine way in helping the Argentine genius secure a World Cup, two Copa Americas, four Champions Leagues, and many other accolades that make him the most decorated footballer of all time with 45 total trophies to his name.

Playing as a free-roaming winger/attacking midfielder/striker throughout his career - which has seen him represent the shirts of Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami - the 37-year-old could never really be assigned to one position, reflecting his all-encompassing influence in the final third. So, when asked to name the greatest striker of all time, Messi could have justifiably picked himself - or even his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet, he chose neither.

Instead, it is the other Ronaldo who Messi believes is the deadliest marksman in history. The former Brazil hotshot won a string of honours including two World Cups and two Ballons d’Or during a career which saw him score 414 goals in 616 appearances for club and country, and while injuries stopped him from achieving even more, today's forwards still base their game off him.

He was named the Best FIFA Men's Player on three occasions, each time with a different club

Ronaldo won five trophies in total for Brazil, including two FIFA World Cups, in 1994 and 2002. During the 2002 tournament, the striker finished as the top scorer, winning the Golden Boot in the process, ending the World Cup with eight goals to his name. Ronaldo's goals were one of the key reasons behind Brazil's success. Messi told TyC Sports in 2019, as per the Mirror:

“Ronaldo [Nazario] was a phenomenon. Of all the strikers I ever saw, he was the best. He was unbelievable.”

A lethal finisher with an innate ability to make any opposition player look like a relic in their attempts to keep up with his leg-breaking trickery, Ronaldo is often considered the gold standard for any striker. From being the very best at 1v1 situations to being able to pick the ball up from deep and powering past defenders, the Brazilian never looked out of his depth.

Most notably playing for PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, Ronaldo retired in 2011 and admitted his body had finally succumbed to the crippling litany of injuries that had blighted his career. Nonetheless, he remains one of the greatest footballers of all time.