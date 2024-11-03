Lionel Messi once named the stadium with the best atmosphere he has ever played in during his legendary career. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been fortunate enough to play in most of the best footballing arenas around the world and was able to call the famous Camp Nou his home for most of his playing days.

As one of the greatest players in history, Messi is no stranger to hostile environments, where fans attempt to unsettle him and influence the game. Yet, he identified one stadium that stands out above all others - one he claims every player wants to play in.

Messi Named Celtic Park as the Best Atmosphere He's Played in

The forward played against the Scottish giants three times during his career

As revealed in an article published on Celtic's website back in 2015, Messi stated that the Scottish giants' home stands out as the best atmospheres he has ever experienced as a player. The 37-year-old visited Celtic Park on three separate occasions in the Champions League and explained what made it such a special place to play:

"The games against Celtic were special and I want to remember them. Celtic Park is a tough place to go to. It’s never easy to get a result there. "We know we would get a tough game if we drew them in the Champions League, but everybody involved in those Barcelona v Celtic games wants to go and play there again. "It is the best atmosphere in Europe and we all want to experience that again."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi has scored eight goals in six appearances against Celtic.

Although Messi managed to win twice in Glasgow, the most famous of the three trips is undoubtedly when Celtic defied expectations and pulled off one of the most historic victories in the club's history in 2012. Despite managing just 11% possession and having five shots to Barcelona's 23, goals from Victor Wanyama and debutant Tony Watt was enough to give Neil Lennon's side an unprecedented win.

Messi Praised Fraser Forster in 2012 Defeat

The England goalkeeper produced a heroic display

The man of the hour that famous night was Celtic shot-stopper Fraser Forster, who emerged as one of the country's finest young talents after an incredible display. The 6ft 7in giant made 13 saves to deny a rampant Barcelona, conceding only in the dying embers of the game.

As per talkSPORT, Messi admitted in the years after that players continued to speak in disbelief about what the current Tottenham man was able to produce that night, with some even suggesting that Forster should've replaced Victor Valdes when he left the club. The Argentine told reporters:

"The performance of Fraser Forster against us was talked about for a long time. There was one game in Scotland when he was not human, it was the best goalkeeping performance I have seen. "When Victor Valdes said that he was leaving Barcelona we even talked about him playing here."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/11/2024.