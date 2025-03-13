Lionel Messi is one of the greatest football players of all time. He has won 46 trophies for the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina. In just over 1000 career appearances, the Argentinian magician has scored 852 goals, registering 381 assists.

Messi's proudest achievements include winning the Champions League four times for Barcelona, along with his World Cup triumph in 2022. During his career, he has played for some of the best managers in the modern era, including Pep Guardiola, who has dominated the domestic leagues in Spain, Germany and England while coaching Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. In an interview with RAC1 in 2019, Messi revealed the two best managers he has had in his playing career.

Messi Named Guardiola as Best Club Manager in His Career

He also mentioned PSG manager Luis Enrique

Messi played for a number of high-profile managers during his time at Barcelona, including Frank Rijkaard, Guardiola, Tito Vilanova and Ernesto Valverde. Speaking to RAC1 in October 2019, he was asked to name the best club manager of his career and he provided the following answer:

"Guardiola is the best of all. Luis Enrique is a very close [second]."

The Argentinian's success alongside Guardiola is well-documented. Between 2008 and 2012, he led the Catalan club to three La Liga titles and two Champions League triumphs, beating Manchester United in the final on both occasions. He added:

"I was fortunate to live many at different stages of my life but I think the Guardiola era was one of my best moments."

Messi also mentioned Luis Enrique in his answer, who was the Barcelona manager between 2014 and 2017. He oversaw arguably the best front three in football history, as Messi was accompanied by Luis Suarez and Neymar in attack. Under the former Barcelona player, Messi won nine trophies, including his fourth Champions League trophy in 2015.

Messi's Record at Club Level

He has been at Inter Miami since 2023

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Messi established himself as a first-team player at Barcelona in the 2004/05 season, becoming the youngest player to feature for the club at 17 years old. He went on to enjoy a 17-year career at the Catalan giants, winning 35 major trophies. This included 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey titles and three European Super Cups.

The Argentinian then joined PSG in the summer of 2021, where he won three trophies, including two league titles. His time in France was short-lived, though, and since 2023 he has played for Inter Miami CF in the MLS. He will be looking to add to his goal tally of 852 in the 2025 MLS campaign.