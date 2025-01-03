There’s really only ever been one notable upside to facing Lionel Messi as an opposing goalkeeper: when Budweiser teamed up with the legendary Argentine to send a bottle to everyone he had scored against after reaching 644 goals for Barcelona in 2020 – a record for the most goals scored for a single club.

A total of 160 goalkeepers were forced to recall their encounters with Messi in the celebratory campaign, with former Brazil and Valencia shot-stopper Diego Alves being 'rewarded' with the most bottles - a whopping 21. However, aside from receiving a bottle of beer, it’s hard to find many keepers who have managed to enjoy the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's challenge.

The proposition of facing Messi is a fear-inducing one, but there are a few select goalkeepers who the 37-year-old believes truly deserve to be called the best he’s faced. In a 2019 interview with FIFA, the then-Barcelona star was asked who the toughest goalkeepers he had played against were. Despite the assumption that the elusive attacker found it easy to score, Messi acknowledged having faced many world-class keepers, before naming three who particularly stood out to him.

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the World [Ranked] The world's 20 greatest goalkeepers - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois - ranked in order.

Messi Named Three Best Goalkeepers He Faced

Iker Casillas features alongside two other household names

Messi had enjoyed a stellar Barcelona career by 2019, having just won his 10th La Liga title. By that point, the genius - who was already in and around the conversation about being rightly named the greatest footballer of all time - had also won four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, and three Club World Cups.

Of course, since then, he's added two Ligue 1 titles whilst plying his trade for PSG, a Leagues Cup for Inter Miami, and two Copa Americas and a World Cup with Argentina, so his answers to such questions may have changed slightly. However, few could argue against his initial selection, with the Argentine saying:

''The best goalkeeper? I played against many, but to choose one specifically I would say [Gianluigi] Buffon, and [Manuel] Neuer...I don't know there's so many but they are two of the best. Also [Iker] Casillas.''

Messi has gone up against each of the three goalkeepers he mentioned numerous times during his career, but none more so than Casillas, with whom he developed a fierce rivalry due to his ties with Real Madrid. The two shared the pitch over 40 times in El Clasico encounters, spanning La Liga, domestic cup competitions, and the Champions League.

Against Buffon, Messi has also had his fair share of tit-for-tat clashes. They faced off in several Champions League qualifying rounds, including a final in which Barcelona emerged victorious. Meanwhile, German legend Neuer has battled Messi not only in European competitions but also in a World Cup final, where Messi experienced one of his rare final defeats after Mario Gotze scored in the 114th minute of the 2014 edition.