The legendary Lionel Messi once named the three players that he thought were the best in the Premier League. Messi has carved out an iconic career for himself and is considered, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, to be one of the greatest players of all time, though many think the Argentine’s success at the 2022 World Cup means the debate now weighs predominantly in his favour.

Now plying his trade in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Messi is best known for his near-20-year stint with Barcelona, where he became their record scorer and won countless honours, both domestically and on the continent of Europe. Messi is also the recipient of eight Ballon d’Or awards, a record that looks unlikely to be broken any time soon.

The Argentine is of such a calibre that his opinion on anything relating to football is worth listening to, such as when he stated who the best in the Premier League were.

‘They Are Great Players’

Messi full of praise for Premier League trio

Back in 2012, speaking to the BBC as per SPORTbible, Lionel Messi said that Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney and Robin Van Persie were the best in the English top flight. The diminutive Argentinian stated:

"There are several quality players in the Premier League, like Kun Aguero, who is my friend. I really like how he plays. (Wayne) Rooney (and Robin) Van Persie are playing really well - they are great players."

Aguero, Rooney and Van Persie's Premier League Stats Statistic Sergio Aguero Wayne Rooney Robin Van Persie Appearances 275 491 280 Goals 184 208 144 Assists 47 103 53 League Titles Won 5 5 1 Notable Clubs Manchester City Manchester United, Everton Arsenal, Manchester United

Sergio Aguero’s inclusion is understandable, as Messi played with him on international duty and knew first-hand how lethal he was as a striker. Now retired, Aguero joined Barcelona in 2021, the same year that Messi departed for Paris Saint-Germain, before being forced to call time on his career for health reasons.

Aguero found his feet in Europe with Atletico Madrid, but it was his 10-year stint with Manchester City that cemented his legendary status. With City, Aguero helped them win numerous Premier League titles and domestic cups between 2011 and 2021 and remains their record goalscorer.

Next to be named by Messi was Wayne Rooney. The Englishman enjoyed two stints with his boyhood club Everton but, of course, it was his long tenure with Manchester United that saw him rise to the very top. Rooney won several Premier Leagues and a Champions League with the Red Devils and ranks as the club’s all-time top scorer, ahead of names such as Sir Bobby Charlton.

Rooney also set records internationally, overtaking Charlton as England’s leading scorer until he himself was overtaken by Harry Kane. Towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, Rooney often played with Robin Van Persie, the third striker listed by Messi.

Van Persie played a crucial role in helping Man United win the 2012/13 Premier League season, Sir Alex Ferguson’s last campaign in charge of the club. Before his stint in Manchester, however, Van Persie had established himself as an icon at Arsenal, though his eventual transfer left a sour taste in the mouths of many Gunners supporters.

Messi’s opinions are in line with the consensus, as Aguero, Rooney and Van Persie are regarded as Premier League greats, some of the best forwards that the league has ever seen.

(All stats are from the official Premier League website and are correct as of 26/03/2025)