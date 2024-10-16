With the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony just 12 days away on October 28th, Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on who he believes deserves to win football's most prestigious award. The Argentine legend, who claimed a record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or last year after finally adding a World Cup to his illustrious collection in 2022, won’t be defending his title this year.

For the first time since 2003, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated for the 30-man shortlist, marking what many fans see as the official end of an era. While the close of this historic chapter brings sadness to some, it also opens the door for new talent to claim the throne as football's greatest. This year's frontrunners include Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning duo, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, as well as Euro 2024 and Premier League champion Rodri.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the last 16 years, only Karim Benzema and Luka Modric have won the Ballon d'Or outside of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly.

Yet, Messi has backed in-form Argentina strike partner Lautaro Martinez as his pick to take the coveted prize and succeed him as the world’s best player. The Inter Milan talisman is coming off a nigh-on flawless year for club and country, and after finishing 21st and 20th in the ceremony in 2021 and 2023, his idol believes he deserves to go 20 steps better.

Related Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award is now hotting up, with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham firmly in contention.

Who Messi Believes Deserves The 2024 Ballon d'Or

He has tipped compatriot Lautaro Martinez to clinch the individual prize

Martinez, 27, struck the back of the net 27 times and provided seven assists in 44 games across all competitions last season, which included 24 goals and six assists in the Serie A as Inter Milan won the Scudetto. He also scored one and turned provider into another in Nerazzuri's successful Supercoppa Italiana run.

This roaring triumph was translated on the world stage, with Martinez - who is among the top goalscorers in football over the last four years - scored five goals in six Copa America games in the summer, including the winner in the final as Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 to retain their title. For all these reasons, Messi believes it's time for him to be rewarded with a Ballon d'Or. He said (via Goal):

"He had a spectacular year, he scored in the final, he was the top scorer in the Copa America. He deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else "

Related Champions League Golden Boot Power Rankings (2024/25) Stars from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will all be competing with Erling Haaland for this year's top scorer award.

Martinez himself also spoke highly of his chances. "For the season I've had, I think I deserve to be where I am", he told TNT Sports (as per One Football) last month. "Because I've worked hard, and I've also suffered a lot in previous years. It's the second time I've been in the final phase for the Ballon d'Or, and I think I have what it takes to be there."

As things stand, Vinicius Junior is the bookmakers' favourite for the golden ball, with Rodri, Bellingham, and Dani Carvajal among those in the chasing pack ahead of the October 28th Parisian gala.