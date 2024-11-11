Key Takeaways Lionel Messi is most commonly known as 'The Goat', as he has won 45 trophies, scored 849 goals, and registered 378 assists in his career.

His nickname 'La Pulga' originates from childhood due to his dribbling skills and small frame.

'La Pulga Atomica' emerged in 2010 after stellar performances, which helped him secure back-to-back Ballon d'Or victories.

Most commonly, Lionel Messi is known as 'The Goat' for his achievements and contribution to the game. He has won 45 trophies in his career, including the 2022 World Cup and four Champions League titles. Individually, he has scored 849 goals and registered 378 assists in 1080 appearances - a staggering career for the left-footed Argentinian.

While 'The Goat' is the most popular nickname for Messi by fans and pundits alike, 'La Pulga' is also a commonly used nickname in reference to the 37-year-old. It is a Spanish phrase that translates to 'The Flea' in English, relating to Messi's small frame and dribbling ability. Here is everything you need to know about where the nickname comes from.

Why is Messi Nicknamed 'The Flea'

Messi's nickname originates from his childhood. His two older brothers, Rodrigo and Matias, played football with the young Argentinian regularly when they were growing up, alongside their cousins. Messi's eye-catching dribbling ability to take the ball past opposition players with ease on his left foot led to his older brothers dubbing him 'La Pulgita', which means 'little flea'. This phrase was later amended to become 'La Pulga', simply translating to 'The Flea'.

As a young player, Messi was often the smallest player on the pitch, but due to his artistry when the ball was at his feet, he was able to wriggle away from pressure and create chances for himself and his teammates. When Messi was aged 11, he was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency by doctor Diego Schwarzstein. This meant that he had to have Human Growth Hormone (HGH) injections into both of his legs. Barcelona covered the payments for the treatment, and he joined La Masia when he was 13. La Pulga eventually grew to his current height, 5 foot 7 inches, establishing himself as one of the best players the game has ever seen.

Messi Trophies at Barcelona Competition Times Won Seasons La Liga 10 2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/2019 Copa del Rey 7 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21 Supercopa de Espana 7 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 UEFA Champions League 4 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15 UEFA Super Cup 3 2009, 2011, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup 3 2009, 2011, 2015

Nickname Transitions To 'La Pulga Atomica'

One of Messi's best years as a Barcelona player was in 2010 - a year that saw him win the Ballon d'Or for the second time. During his career, the Argentinian has won the coveted individual award a record-breaking eight times. In 2010, Messi made 64 appearances for club and country, scoring 60 goals and registering 17 assists. He scored a goal every 89 minutes and registered a goal contribution every 69 minutes. Barcelona won the 2009/10 La Liga title, along with the Supercopa de Espana, meaning he edged the Ballon d'Or vote over Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010.

Due to his performances, the Spanish media coined a new nickname for the Argentinian playmaker. Writing for Mundo Deportivo, Jose Luis Artus recalled a man of the match display by Messi against Getafe, describing him as the best striker in the world. He said:

"When Barça needed it most, Leo appeared, first to unleash a left-footed shot, which made it 1-0, and then to finish off the match with an impeccable header, one of the few that Messi concedes to the fans. It was not like the one in Roma, imperial, nor like the one in Getafe, jumping like the 'Atomic Flea' that he is, it was a quiet and well-placed shot, easy for someone who is endowed with a sense of the game above the rest of us mortals."

Lionel Messi's 8 Ballon d'Or Victories Year Runner-Up 2009 Cristiano Ronaldo 2010 Andres Iniesta 2011 Cristiano Ronaldo 2012 Cristiano Ronaldo 2015 Cristiano Ronaldo 2019 Virgil van Dijk 2021 Robert Lewandowski 2023 Erling Haaland

