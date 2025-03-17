Argentina Football men's national team head coach Lionel Scaloni named his 26-man roster for his nation's upcoming Conmebol Nations League ties on Monday, but the talent-filled list was missing a significant name: Lionel Messi .

Messi has missed a lot of playing time for Inter Miami CF in MLS over the last few weeks, despite Miami manager Javier Mascherano insisting that his captain just needed rest after a busy start to their season, juggling league and Concacaf Champions Cup commitments.

The 37-year-old was a doubt to travel for national team duties after reportedly suffering a knock during Miami's win over Atlanta United on Sunday, in which Messi played 90 minutes.

But considering the 2022 World Cup winner's commitment to his country, and the love he has for the Albiceleste, his absence for Argentina's upcoming games against Brazil and Uruguay could be concerning.

Messi in Bubble Wrap

Messi missed three consecutive games between the end of February and beginning of March, despite being a full participant in his team's training sessions during that span.

Mascherano was consistent with his answers to reporters inquiring about La Pulga's fitness, telling the world that the club was simply managing the player's fatigue levels after playing a significant number of games in a short span in preseason.

The Herons won all three games without their captain, notably beating the Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC in MLS, despite playing the latter down a man for an hour.

Messi made his return to the pitch last Thursday in Jamaica , playing the final 30 minutes and scoring a goal in his side's 2-0 win over Cavalier FC.

He also started Sunday's trip to Atlanta, scoring a wonderful goal on the way to a 2-1 win over Miami's Eastern Conference rival.

New Faces For Argentina

Messi isn't the only Argentina star set to miss out on national team duty due to injury, with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Giovanni Lo Celso among those staying home.

Scaloni has taken the opportunity to welcome some new faces to his squad as he looks to groom the next generation of Argentinian stars.

The squad for this international window has a significant Serie A flair, including some up-and-coming stars like Como's Nico Paz and Maximo Perrone.

Bologna duo Benjamin Dominguez and Santiago Castro have also earned call-ups. Castro has tallied 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, while the 21-year-old Dominguez has been a breakout player for Bologna this season.

Giuliano Simeone — son of Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone — is also part of the squad after becoming a consistent starter in his father's squad this campaign.