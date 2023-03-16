Lionel Messi hasn't agreed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, and fans aren't too happy about it.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, 35, has yet to offer any indication that he will sign a new deal offered to him a few months ago.

Claims were made earlier this year suggesting that the Argentine hero had signed a new one-year deal.

What is the latest news on Lionel Messi?

The 35-year-old, it is understood, currently earns wages worth a reported £1million-a-week.

However, no agreement has been reached for the forward who is out of contract in the summer, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Well, now some fans have decided to take matters into their own hands in an attempt to convince him to make up his mind.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim club ultras are planning on staging a protest at Parc des Princes.

PSG's next home game is against Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

How are they going to do that, you may ask? By whistling at him throughout the game, of course. How original.

While Messi is regarded by many to be the greatest player of all time, the report suggests that some fans blame him for their most recent failings in the Champions League.

That is despite the fact he tops the charts for the most assists during the campaign this season.

One identified member said: “We will whistle at Messi this Sunday. He has too high a salary in relation to what he offers on the pitch.”

Has Messi said anything about his future?

Messi did reveal earlier this year that he is enjoying life in Paris.

"Yes, it's true that I feel very well," he told the club's official website.

"The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire. I feel more comfortable with the club, with the city, with everything that Paris means. And the truth is that I am really enjoying this season.

"I think my whole life has been like that. About dedication, work, effort and wanting more every day. I've arrived at a new club and I want to win the title with Paris, to be able to achieve the big goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the season.