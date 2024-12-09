Barcelona and Argentina icon Lionel Messi has revealed that a controversial Real Madrid defender was the player who made him the angriest throughout his career. At the peak of his powers, Messi was an unstoppable force who used his innate ability to embarrass anyone who tried to match him on a pure footballing level and establish himself as arguably the greatest to ever lace up a pair of football boots.

Defenders often had to rely on other methods to stop the little magician, with some resorting to the dark arts of the game to halt the forward in his tracks. However, Messi has named one former rival as the man who used to get on his nerves more than anyone else.

Related Lionel Messi Revealed Only Opponent He Tried to 'Humiliate' Lionel Messi has named the opponent he tried to humiliate in a football match.

Messi Names Sergio Ramos as the Player Who Angered Him the Most

The duo were long-time rivals but became teammates in 2021

Speaking to Abitare, Messi revealed that it was indeed Sergio Ramos who made him the most angry during his playing career. The two featured in some heated El Clasico battles during their time in Catalan and Madrid respectively, and the 2022 World Cup winner detailed his feelings towards the defender. As per GOAL, Messi claimed:

"We had many clashes with Sergio Ramos: how many times did I argue...He is the player who made me feel the most angry. Then we were teammates, but we always clashed in the Clasico. They were intense matches."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi won 19 of his 44 matches against Sergio Ramos during their career, with the Spaniard coming out on top on 16 occasions, with the remaining nine games ending level.

Despite the fact there was no love lost between the two when they stood on opposite sides of the pitch, they would shockingly unite in 2021 as they both left their Spanish homes to join Paris Saint-Germain on free transfers. Together, they would lift two Ligue 1 titles and one French Super Cup, although things weren't always smooth in France for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Both departed the club in 2023 - with Messi going to Inter Miami while Ramos made his long-awaited return to Sevilla.