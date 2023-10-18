Highlights Lionel Messi was in top form, scoring two incredible left-footed goals in Argentina's win over Peru. He played a full 90 minutes after being sidelined with a muscle tissue injury.

Lionel Messi was back to his very best as Argentina beat Peru 2-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night. The Inter Miami star has been sidelined recently due to a muscle tissue injury and had only appeared as a substitute in Argentina's narrow 1-0 victory over Paraguay a few days previously. But Messi played a full 90 minutes during the win over Peru - and was absolutely sensational throughout.

Messi scored twice in the first half with two superb left-footed strikes as the World Cup winners made it four wins out of four in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. In the 32nd minute he gave his side the lead with a ridiculous finish from Nicolas Gonzalez's pull back. Ten minutes later, he doubled Argentina's lead with a fine finish from Endo Fernandez's assist. Superb.

"Another important win in Lima to keep moving together," Messi wrote on Instagram after the game. "Let's go!"

His manager, Lionel Scaloni, could barely believe the performance Messi had produced after his recent injury issues. "I saw Messi as if he had not been injured or stopped," he said.

But Messi didn't just score twice against Peru. His was sensational throughout and there was one moment in the first half that set social media alight. With his back to goal, Messi appeared to be surrounded by a pair of Peruvians before twisting and turning sending one of them down to the ground and skipping past another. Scaloni, who was standing just inches away on the touchline, appeared to celebrate Messi's incredible piece of skill by putting his hands up.

Argentina now lead the South American qualifying stage by five points followings wins ahead of Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela. They face both Uruguay and Brazil in November in huge clashes. But Messi's domestic season is coming to an end in America. His Inter Miami side have just two matches remaining - both against Charlotte - having failed to reach the playoff in Major League Soccer. The season will resume again in March and Scaloni is just pleased that he will get some much-needed rest by saying: "The most important thing is that he is healthy," he added. "The minutes are going to be managed by him alone."

Lionel Messi compares Argentina to Pep Guardiola's Barcelona

After the match, Messi even compared this current Argentina side to the great Pep Guardiola Barcelona team.

“This team is impressive and contineus to grow, playing better every time," he said. "This team is playing better and better. Compare it with Pep’s Barcelona? It’s the best team in history, that’s a lot, isn’t it? But I think that this team is very close for what it has shown. For having become Copa America and World champions and that has a lot of merit. We have great players. No matter who plays, it is not noticeable because we have a very marked style of play, which we like. We want to continue on this path.

“In terms of play, I think we grew. After winning the World Cup, we are confident, very loose, more united and firm. Hopefully we can continue growing. If there is a good group and a good atmosphere in the locker room, things are much easier. We enjoy playing and spending time together. I will train and play the last games with Inter Miami now to get to the November matches against Uruguay and Brazil well. Then, I will enjoy my vacation in Argentina. It is the first time that I am going to have a lot more vacation days in December, during the holidays with peace of mind and with my people. Then in January I will return to training.”