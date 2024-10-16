Lionel Messi produced one of the best performances of the year so far as Argentina thrashed Bolivia in a World Cup 2026 qualifier on Tuesday night. The reigning World Cup champions destroyed their opponents 6-0 on the night to continue a strong qualifying campaign.

Their captain has been in scintillating form since returning from injury recently. He's impressed with Inter Miami as he's led the Florida-based side to only their second piece of silverware. Messi has scored five goals and recorded one assist in his last three games for the MLS franchise, but his excellent hot streak hasn't just been limited to club football, as his performance against Bolivia demonstrated.

Messi Destroyed Bolivia

His highlights have gone viral

Considering how incredible Messi has been throughout his career, there's not much he can do anymore that surprises fans. There's a reason he's considered the greatest footballer of all time. Mesmeric performances have come to be expected from the Argentine, but his showing against Bolivia was special even for his lofty standards.

Messi set the tone for the match early, giving his side the lead in the 19th minute of the match and entered half-time with two assists under his belt, too. He then scored two goals in two minutes during the second half of the game to finish the contest with a hat-trick and two assists. It marks the 58th time that he's taken the match ball home with him and only Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved the feat more times than him since the turn of the millennium.

His excellent showing wasn't just limited to how he contributed in front of goal, though. Messi also finished the match with six ground duels won, 100% success rate with his dribbles, four chances created and 88 touches of the ball. He was here, there and everywhere.

The performance earned him a rare perfect 10 rating on SofaScore and there won't be many who will argue with that. An insane highlights package of the 37-year-old's performance has surfaced on social media. Check it out below:

Messi's Incredible Recent Form

He's having a fantastic 2024

After a fine, but otherwise unspectacular run in France with Paris Saint-Germain, there were some who thought Messi's time as one of the best footballers on the planet had come to an end. He's quickly shut those claims down, though, with an electric 2024. Despite missing a huge portion of Inter Miami's campaign through injury and the Copa America, the Barcelona icon has still managed to record 31 goal contributions in just 21 appearances.

He's been excellent all season, but recently, he's taken things to a whole new level. An image showcasing Messi's recent form has gone viral on X (Twitter) and it demonstrates just how good the forward has been.

Even as he approaches the end of his glittering career, there's still nobody like Messi.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore and accurate as of 16/10/2024.