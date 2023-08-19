Highlights Lionel Messi's performances in MLS are removing doubts about his ability to succeed outside of Barcelona. He has transformed Inter Miami's fortunes, reaching the club's first final and boosting their global ranking.

Lionel Messi's continuous headlining performances over the pond in America are removing the doubts many people once had in relation to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, including the legendary manager that is Sir Alex Ferguson, in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo.

After just a month into his MLS career, Messi is transforming the fortunes of Inter Miami, helping his side to the first club final in the club's history after playing only six times in North America. Inter Miami, in turn, have also qualified into the CONCACAF Champions Cup by reaching the league's cup final, which is another first in Inter Miami's five-year history.

Being successful away from the familiarities and glamour of Barcelona and the Nou Camp was something some people doubted Messi was able to achieve, including the great Sir Alex Ferguson. At the time, the Argentinian had only played for one club, and that was Barça in La Liga, whereas Ronaldo had played in Portugal, England, Spain, and Italy for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus respectively.

Not only had Ronaldo played in all those countries and for all those clubs, he also performed magnificently in every league, highlighting just how good he is and just how well he can perform in different countries and different competitions.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo full career stats

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Appearances 881 975 Goals 719 721 Assists 340 225 Minutes played 72,402 79,605

Sir Alex Ferguson's theory on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Manchester United's legendary manager spoke back in 2015, as per The Mirror, when on the highly divisive topic of Messi vs Ronaldo, he said: "People say, 'Who is the best player in the world?' And plenty of people quite rightly say Messi - you can't dispute that opinion. But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers… anyone, and score a hat-trick in a game. I'm not sure Messi could do it. Ronaldo's got two feet; he's quick, great in the air, he's brave - Messi's brave, of course. I think Messi's a Barcelona player."

Lionel Messi has proven Sir Alex wrong

The numbers alone which the Argentine has registered since his introduction to the league have blown this sentiment apart. In the six games he has played at Inter Miami he has scored nine goals and claimed one assist, including scoring three consecutive braces against Atlanta United, Orlando City, and FC Dallas respectively during the early stages of the Leagues Cup.

The little magician has scored at least one in every game while averaging 53 minutes per goal and 47 minutes per goal contribution during his short time in Miami. His impact is plain to see for everybody, as according to the Opta Power Rankings, Inter Miami are currently ranked as the 372nd best team in the world, which is a big increase on when he first arrived in South Beach last month, as Inter Miami were ranked as the 875th best team in the world.

What does the Argentina manager think about Messi playing in MLS?

Messi's World Cup winning manager with Argentina Lionel Scaloni has also defended his captain's decision to move to the MLS as the Argentine great's performances continue to astound.

“I don’t think the level (in MLS) is bad,” Scaloni said. On the contrary, I was at Inter Miami’s game versus Charlotte (FC) and I didn’t think it was bad. In fact the level was acceptable. Every football match is difficult. You have to play them.

"There’s no doubt that (MLS) is a league that’s trending up. It’s improving, and it’s attracting footballers to come and play here. It’s a country that’s also attractive. But I can see the challenges that MLS presents, and I’ve seen good teams here. I know that this league is going to continue to improve. There are some very good players here and even better players will make their way here,” said the Argentine on the status of MLS.

The status of MLS is certainly only heading one way and that is up as Messi continues to dazzle and catch the vast attention of not just the American public but globally as well, with people keen to see how the magician fairs in a different environment.

Opposing managers have also been highly complimentary of the impact that Messi has had on their league both on and off the pitch. When speaking before his side's clash against Messi and Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final, Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs revealed how important Messi's arrival has been for the MLS.

"What’s happened with the addition of Messi and obviously some other really special players is tremendous for our league, the visibility of our players, our teams," Jacobs said. "Nashville SC will play in front of more people than in our club’s history and that wouldn’t have happened this weekend had Messi not come to our league. So I think that’s tremendous."

Lionel Messi's impact on Inter Miami

Messi hasn't just transformed the fortunes of Inter Miami's success on the pitch, but has grown its revenue off it just as much. According to Clutch Points, the cheapest ticket for the Leagues Cup final is set to cost more than last season's UEFA Champions League final ($77.50). Reports reveal that fans will have to pay a minimum of $484.45 to enter the stadium on Saturday.

Even tickets for the semi-final against Philadelphia Union saw their prices inflated massively, but were still sold out. According to SeatGeek, the lowest priced ticket for the chance to see Messi cost as much as $422 (around £333). That's a huge increase on the Union's ticket price for their next home game against FA Dallas of $15 (£11).

Fans have been spending obscene amounts of money since Messi's MLS debut, where resales were going for as much as $110,000 (£86,000) for the World Cup winner's debut against Cruz Azul in July.

From A-Lister celebrities, including LeBron James and Serena Williams, to millions of fans around the globe, the MLS has become a huge attraction for many since Messi's arrival while also adding to the league's sporting credibility while increasing its entertainment value through sheer star power, and from what we've seen so far, a huge amount of skill.