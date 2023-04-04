Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has not held back with his comments about Paris Saint-Germain fans, with the French international slamming supporters for booing Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman even told the Argentinian to “get out” of the club.

The atmosphere around the Parc des Princes towards Messi has become toxic in recent weeks, with the attacker booed by supporters ahead of games.

PSG fans boo Messi

You would think that fans of any club would be elated to have one of the greatest players in the world donning their club’s shirt every week.

But PSG fans have elected to boo the World Cup winner on several occasions, most recently ahead of PSG’s loss to Lyon over the weekend.

There is frustration over the club’s performance in the Champions League this season and their exit against Bayern Munich, but also anger over Messi’s contract situation.

Some fans are not convinced that Messi wants to be at the club any more, with his contract set to expire in July.

Despite reports that he had “verbally agreed” to re-sign, pen has not yet been put to paper, and reports continue to link Messi with a return to Barcelona.

Those reports continued this morning with L’Équipe reporting that Messi is nearing his departure from PSG.

Petit criticises PSG fans

And former French midfielder Petit has now condemned the fans for booing the Argentinian attacker and has told Messi to leave the club.

The World Cup winner spent nine years at Monaco before joining Arsenal and winning the Premier League with Arsene Wenger. He then had stints with Barcelona and Chelsea before retiring.

When asked about Messi’s situation at the Parisian club, the former midfielder did not hold back on what he thought of the fans.

“When I hear that, for me it's an insult to football,” Petit said on RMC.

“I know that today there is only a pack of dogs who only think of drooling on Neymar and Messi… If I have any advice for Messi: Get out of this club!

“This club is not a football club. It's a pre-retirement club, even for 20-year-old players. No player has progressed since joining PSG, is it Messi's fault? He's a maestro with a stick, it's up to him to have players around him who make the effort.

“The Verratti’s etc... who always ask for the ball at their feet and never make a call. [Christophe] Galtier is right when he says that it is up to others to do this supersession.

“Only Parisian supporters don't realize that you need to have a squad around Messi, something they don't have and won't have because they (the leaders) are bogus in their recruitment.”

Thierry Henry wants Messi back at Barcelona

Petit’s comments follow those made by French winger and Messi’s former teammate, Thierry Henry.

The former Arsenal player said while on punditry duty that he would like to see Messi finish his career back at Barcelona.

As speculation continues to grow over Messi’s future, could we see a homecoming for the Barcelona man before he calls time on an incredible career?