Highlights Lionel Messi has been in top form, with 23 goal contributions in just 11 matches for Inter Miami in MLS.

In a match against CF Montreal, Messi was frustrated by a unique MLS rule.

Despite the frustration, Messi's team, Inter Miami, ultimately came from behind to beat Montreal and remain top of the MLS table.

Since arriving last summer, Lionel Messi has settled in very nicely in the United States. He hasn't missed a beat with his performances for Inter Miami in MLS. This season alone, the Argentine has 23 goal contributions in just 11 matches. After a couple of up-and-down seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, he's well and truly back to his best in Florida.

It's not all been plain sailing, though, and there are some aspects of football in the States that he hasn't adjusted to instantly. That was on full display during Inter Miami's match against CF Montreal on Saturday night when Messi was caught out with one of the league's most bizarre rules.

The Rule Involves Injuries

A player must spend two minutes off the pitch after receiving treatment

In Europe, once a player receives treatment for an injury, they have to leave the pitch and wait on the sideline for 30 seconds of playing time to pass before they are allowed to return to the match. Things are very different in the United States, though, and Messi found that out in the first half against Montreal.

After going down injured shortly before half-time, the ex-PSG star was taken off the pitch to receive treatment. Unfortunately, rather than return to play just 30 seconds later, the MLS rules dictated that he had to wait for two minutes on the touchline before he was allowed to re-enter the game. The official rules are as follows:

"If a player with a suspected injury remains on the ground for more than 15 seconds, the referee will stop play and wave the medical crew onto the field to evaluate the player. When safe, the player will be removed from the field and remain off the field for a minimum of two minutes for further assessment and treatment."

The rule left Messi very frustrated, and he was seen airing his grievances in a rant towards the camera. He did so in his native tongue, but his rant has now been translated to English.

Messi Slammed the Guideline

He believes the US is doing 'badly'

In his rant to the camera, Messi slammed the MLS rule and said that with it, football in the United States is doing badly. He then shook his head at the camera as he waited for the signal to return to the match. It's not often you see the former Barcelona man visibly frustrated in this matter, but it was the 43rd minute and his side was trailing 2-0 to Montreal.

"With rules like these... we're going nowhere"

He was clearly desperate to get back into the action and try to lead his side to a comeback. Fortunately, the entire landscape of the game changed in a matter of minutes as within five minutes of the moment, Miami had scored twice through Matias Rojas and Luis Suarez to level things up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season, Inter Miami have scored (35) at least 12 more goals than anyone else, but also have conceded the fourth most (20) in the league

They then went on to get a winner in the second half, with Benjamin Cremaschi finding the back of the net in the 59th minute. The result means Miami remain top of the league, and it's been a superb start to the campaign for the Florida-based club. Things are going well, but as the match showed, there are still some things that Messi isn't too pleased about.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 12/05/2024