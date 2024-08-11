Highlights Lionel Messi saw red just one minute into his Argentina debut on this week in 2005.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United off the back of a devastating display against the side in a pre-season friendly.

David Beckham scored a memorable, career defining goal against Wimbledon in 1996.

On this week in football history there were some highs and lows from the biggest names in the game over the last 25 years. It’s been well documented just how up and down Lionel Messi’s international career has been, having to wait 16 years to lift an honour with Argentina, when in 2021 they won the Copa America, followed by the World Cup the following year in Qatar.

He made his international debut way back in 2005, in a friendly with Hungary when he was red carded after less than a minute. It was also the week Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United having impressed against them in a friendly with Sport Lisbon, while David Beckham noticed Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan off of his line and lobbed him to score from the halfway line at Selhurst Park.

Ronaldo Joins Manchester United for the First Time

August 12th, 2003

Alex Ferguson brought Cristiano Ronaldo to England from Sporting Lisbon for just over £12m in August 2003. Manchester United legend George Best was impressed when he said:

"There have been a few players described as "the new George Best" over the years... but this is the first time it's been a compliment to me."

Ronaldo caught Ferguson's eye in a Sporting Lisbon shirt in a friendly with Manchester United. During this game he was up against John O'Shea, who Ronaldo was reported to have given a torrid time, with Rio Ferdinand joking that the Irishman needed an oxygen tank after playing against the Portugeuse teenager, which made O'Shea the butt of one of two jokes among his colleagues on the journey home to Manchester. "He was in bits and he was sitting there panting," said Ferdinand. "We were telling him to get closer to Ronaldo and he couldn't even answer us. To be fair, me, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt were standing there going 'this kid's unbelievable, we've got to sign him." United did, of course, sign him and the rest is history.

Messi Sees Red on Argentina Debut After 40 Seconds

August 17th, 2005

Has any other footballer had such a lengthy and satisfying narrative arc than Lionel Messi? For Kylian Mbappe, he won the World Cup straight off the bat as a teenager. For Messi, it took five World Cups, and over time, some of his own people began to doubt him - not his ability, but his commitment to Argentina. There were two Copa America final defeats to Chile, one final in which he missed a penalty. Then an extra-time defeat in the final of the 2014 World Cup to Germany, which was the third consecutive World Cup in which they were knocked out by the Europeans. So winning the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 was an incredibly satisfying and long-sought after win for Messi.

However, his international career looked to be over before he started when he was given a red card barely a minute after coming on as a substitute on his debut in 2005. Called into the squad after impressing in the under-20 World Championships, the then 18-year-was named on the bench for a friendly with Hungary in Budapest. Having received possession. Messi went on a run, while being pursued by former FC Sion full-back Vilmos Vanczak, who appeared to tug at the Argentine's jersey. In his efforts to evade his marker, Messi caught the Hungarian in the face with his arm. Vanczak went to ground clutching his face.

His actual time while in action on the pitch was five seconds, with most of the 40 seconds he was on the field being taken up by Messi's Argentine colleagues, including national coach Lionel Scaloni, who were all remonstrating with experienced referee Markus Merk, (see the photograph above), who they sensed was going to punish Messi. When Merk pulled out a red card Messi looked bemused. The contact looked minimal, yet as would be the case throughout Messi's long international career, the path to glory was not always smooth.

Messi has only ever been sent off once more in the blue and white stripes of Argentina. That was 14 years later, in the 2019 Copa America Third Place Play-Off, which Argentina won 2-1. Messi, along with Chile's Gary Medel, were sent off for an altercation before half time. The sending off on his debut came as a shock to Messi.

"He came through me and had hold of me and I wanted to break free, but the referee interpreted it as though I had tried to shove him away. "I went on with a lot of time left in the game, but then what happened, happened. It was not like I had dreamed it would be."

Beckham Takes Centre Stage With Memorable Goal

August 17th, 1996

This was the week 21-year-old David Beckham announced himself to the world with a Manchester United goal scored from the halfway line. United went in at half-time two-nil up against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park, after goals from Denis Irwin and Eric Cantona. The second half looked to have no further goals as the game approached injury time and the ball rolled into David Beckham's path just inside his own half. Having taken a quick glance at his options around him, he noticed the position of Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan outside of his six yard box, Beckham hit the ball first time. His effort looped over Sullivan for a memorable goal.

Life would never be the same Beckham after that. United manager Alex Ferguson was notoriously protective of his younger players and was very protective of Beckham, getting him on the team bus right after the game to stop him doing any interviews, but he was ultimately unable to stop the media obsession that followed Beckham in later years.