Lionel Messi has opened up on his about his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain supporters, following his exit from the club.

He will leave the club when his contract expires, with the Argentine joining Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old arrived in France in 2021 to much fanfare, with PSG supporters delighted to have the best player in the world shining for them at the Parc des Princes.

Messi would play a crucial role in helping the club lift two more Ligue 1 titles, scoring 32 goals and creating 35 more in 75 matches for the club.

But despite the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner weighing in with a goal contribution nearly every game, his relationship with some PSG fans turned sour.

He was booed before their match against Lyon, with some supporters bitter about their Champions League elimination and also convinced Messi did not want to be in France.

And things got worse when Messi made an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a two-week suspension.

PSG fans even gathered outside the club’s headquarters to demand that Messi left the club.

And a sign that the attacker’s relationship with supporters had reached rock bottom was when he was greeted by jeers from the crowd as PSG celebrated their 11th league title.

Messi opens up about relationship with PSG fans

Not how Messi envisioned his time in France going when he signed for the club.

And now, he has lifted the lid on what his final few months in Paris were like.

Messi took part in an interview with beIN Sports, which will be broadcast on Saturday 24 June.

And in one part, he talked about his time at PSG and described how his relationship with supporters changed.

“At first it was great, I received a lot of encouragement as I've often said, but then people started to treat me differently, some of the Paris fans,” he said, per RMC Sport.

“The majority, on the other hand, treated me as well as they did at the start. There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd.

“Of course it wasn't my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things.

“But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start.”

What happened towards the end might have cast a shadow over his experience in France, but Messi undoubtedly enjoyed lining up with Neymar, Mbappe and the rest of his teammates for those two years.

What next for Messi?

Messi will be joining up with his new team, Inter Miami, next month.

And there is even speculation that he could be in action for his new club as early as July.

According to the Miami Herald, via CNN, Inter Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas told reporters that the World Cup winner could play in the club’s Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on July 21st.

He is set to be joined by his old Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, who signed for the MLS side on Friday night.