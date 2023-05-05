Lionel Messi has now responded to the suspension imposed on him by current club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past week, you'll know full well that the Argentine has been sanctioned for taking an 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia.

And regardless of the fact that he's Messi, arguably the most famous athlete on the planet, PSG decided to act accordingly.

The 35-year-old has been suspended for two weeks, meaning he will miss the club's next two Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Messi will also not be paid his eye-watering salary or be able to attend training sessions throughout the duration of the suspension.

Unsurprisingly, the punishment resulted in multiple reports emerging that claim Messi will leave the club at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Whether the former Barcelona man actually plays for PSG again is anyone's guess...

Messi responds to suspension with Instagram video

Football fans have been waiting patiently to hear Messi's side of the story - and on Friday afternoon UK time, the man himself spoke out.

The little magician uploaded a video to his official Instagram page, whereby he apologised to his teammates.

Messi said in the footage, which is available to view below: “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always.

"I had this trip organized and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before…”

“I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me."

Fair play, Leo.

Video: Messi apologises to PSG and his teammates

What has Christophe Galtier said about Messi's suspension?

On Friday, PSG boss was asked about Messi's two-week suspension and he made it clear that he had no involvement in the process.

"Leo's suspension has added to poor performances, we can't hide behind that," Galtier said.

"The decision was nothing to do with me. I was informed of the decision.

"I can't say it has been a pleasant period."