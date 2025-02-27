Lionel Messi is probably the greatest footballer to have ever lived. Some will argue Pele, Diego Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo are his equals – or perhaps even better.

Whatever the personal stance, the Argentine has undoubtedly summited the highest peaks of the sport. Indeed, he is a record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, captained his nation to World Cup glory, and won every trophy on offer during his imperious spell with Barcelona.

However, he was not born into greatness. Like almost all athletes, he started out with little more than a passion for his chosen sport. With that in mind, it is fascinating to ponder which football inspired Messi when he was a youngster.

Thankfully, he has given an answer. When speaking to fellow football icon Zinedine Zidane, Messi revealed he had two idols. Maradona and Pablo Aimar:

"He [Aimar] was a player whom I always liked the way he played, and he was in River, which had a great team, and he stood out a lot. And going back to what we were saying before, apart from Diego [Maradona], who was something else – for us, he also comes first and then the rest – Pablo was the person I admired as a player. I liked him a lot..."

Messi Loved Diego Maradona

Messi would probably not be allowed back into Argentina if he forgot to mention Maradona, who truly was 'something else'. The pair worked together for around two years when the Napoli icon was national team coach from 2008 until 2010 – when Argentina crashed out of the World Cup after Germany beat them 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

Maradona was a big fan of Messi too, once saying: "What Messi is doing is outstanding. I would never like to face Messi – not ever." He also defended him in a period where others suggested he had more of an attachment to Barcelona than his home nation, noting: "The lad comes home, plays football, doesn't sing the national anthem and they say he's Catalan. I don't criticise Messi [like some others do].”

Related 15 Greatest Argentine Players in Football History [Ranked] From Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona, Argentina have time and again produced true greats of the game.

Pablo Aimar Was of a More Personal Idol

They played 13 times together for Argentina

While everyone would expect Messi to name Maradona as an idol, his relationship with Aimar is a little more unique. The former creative midfielder played more than 50 times for his nation between 1999 and 2009 and clearly inspired Messi in this period.

He was a star at River Plate and then Valencia in the late 90s and early 2000s. As a twinkle-toed number 10 who moved from South America to Spain around the same time as Messi, it's not hard to see why the latter felt a connection with Aimar.

Unlike many, however, Messi was actually fortunate enough to play with his idol. Indeed, the pair took to the pitch 13 times together for Argentina – combining for one goal. Aimar has also been an assistant for the national team since 2018, meaning they won the World Cup together in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aimar set up one goal for Messi in his career, picking up an assist during a 4-3 friendly win over Algeria in June 2007. Messi never returned the favour.

Messi Stats with Aimar Games 13 Joint Goal Participations 1 Points per Game 1.92 Minutes 284

Aimar has even spoken about why Messi must have idolised him, saying: "At one point, when Messi was an adolescent, I happened to be at River. I was very fast, I attacked defenders, always looked forward. I guess he idolized me for my verticality and that desire to get the ball and attack. I guess that's why I never lost that joy for football."

Stats via Transfermarkt