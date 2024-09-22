Key Takeaways Wesley Sneijder enjoyed a sensational 2010, in which he won the continental treble with Inter Milan, and also helped his nation to the 2020 World Cup final in South Africa.

The Dutchman felt he deserved a shot at the Ballon d'Or for that year, but Barcelona trio, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi all beat him to the award's podium.

Sneijder has proclaimed his frustration at both the Ballon d'Or decision and the World Cup final, and he revealed he was especially "heartbroken" after the latter.

Former Inter Milan icon, Wesley Sneijder, enjoyed a scintillating year in 2010, in which he racked up numerous achievements for both club and country. He was a part of Jose Mourinho's sensational I Nerazzurri side that stormed to the continental treble, and also played a pivotal role in the Netherlands' drive to the 2010 World Cup final.

Many had considered him one of the greatest in the world in his position at the time, yet the highly-coveted Ballon d'Or trophy for that year landed in the hands of Lionel Messi instead.

The Dutchman proclaimed his frustration at the decision, but ultimately it was the Argentine who snatched worldwide plaudits for a second year running, and Sneijder couldn't even make the top three. Andres Iniesta and Xavi rounded off the podium after their impressive club and World Cup-winning campaign.

Sneijder: The 2010 Ballon d'Or Decision was 'Unfair'

He thought he had done enough

Speaking in an interview with Egyptian channel Alhayah TV, via Diario AS, Sneijder recounted his success in 2010, and believed the decision to exclude him from the Ballon d'Or podium was a "little unfair". But the midfielder, who retired in 2019, was quick to quell his disappointment by admitting that the feats he achieved with his team were of far greater value. Furthermore, he believed that the World Cup final misfortune in South Africa that year was another major source of regret as well.

“It was a little unfair that I didn’t win the 2010 Ballon d’Or and Messi did."But, I’m not a guy who cries about that. The Ballon d’Or is an individual award, and I prefer to win collective trophies. If I had to choose between the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, I would choose the Champions League I won, I’m very happy with that title. We deserved to win in the 2010 final against Spain, but they were incredible and beat us. Reaching the final was a wonderful achievement that I dreamed of and I’m still heartbroken to have lost.”

Sneijder's talent was never in question, and his accomplishments during his prime years ultimately speak for themselves. But just two years after arguably his most successful year in 2010, he switched to Turkish football instead, plying his trade with Galatasaray for four years. If he had maintained his level among Europe's most elite competitions for a longer period, the outlook on his career could have been significantly different.

Sneijder's Spectacular Campaign Fell Short of Legends

Barcelona trio covered the Ballon d'Or podium

Lionel Messi garnered 22% of the votes in the decisions for the 2010 Ballon d'Or, while his Barcelona teammates, Iniesta and Xavi saw 17% and 16% in their favour respectively, after their impressive La Liga title victory. The latter two marched to World Cup glory, and Iniesta netted the winning goal in the final in iconic fashion as well, but Messi's heroics that year were considered as holding greater merit.

Wesley Sneijder Vs Lionel Messi - 2010 Stats Comparison Metric Messi Sneijder Appearances 53 41 Goals 47 8 Assists 12 15 Club achievements La Liga Serie A, Champions League, Coppa Italia World Cup ranking Quarter-Finals Final

Meanwhile, Sneijder's club achievements, being a continental treble, certainly stand out as much greater than the success Barcelona had amassed that season. Moreover, his competition-topping five goals in the South Africa World Cup was also a special achievement, but evidently not sufficient to demount Messi from his perch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wesley Sneijder finished second in the rankings for the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball, receiving 21.8% of the votes and narrowly missing out to Uruguayan star, Diego Folan (23.4%).

Despite Sneijder's memorable success stories, he was pitted against outright legends of the game and the prospect of seeing him emerge with the Ballon d'Or would have been a surprise. However, if the Netherlands were to have triumphed that night in South Africa, history would look immensely different, and Sneijder would undoubtedly have been pushed higher in the rankings.

