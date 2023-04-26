Highlights Samir Nasri claims that Pep Guardiola enforced a sex ban for players after midnight while Barcelona manager, aiming to optimise their performance on the pitch.

Guardiola allegedly claimed the rule helped address Lionel Messi's injury issues at the club.

Messi's injuries became less frequent after Guardiola's first season in charge of Barcelona, but the Spaniard has denied Nasri's claims.

Pep Guardiola is one of the most exceptional and successful managers of all time. The Spaniard created one of the most feared sides at Barcelona and then repeated his achievements once again at Bayern Munich and then at Manchester City.

The elite manager has proven over the years to be a tactical genius, someone who is capable of getting the very best out of most players. But he is also a fierce disciplinarian who demands lots from his squad, and that includes their lifestyles off the pitch as well as on it.

Be it ensuring players are in optimal condition to train and play or something else, no stone is left unturned by Pep on the field. But Samir Nasri revealed that in order to get the best out of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, the player-turned-manager enforced a strict sex rule off the field too.

Guardiola's Sex Rule

Players weren't allowed to have sex after midnight

Nasri spent six years in Manchester, making 176 appearances for the Cityzens. But he endured little time under the Spanish manager's tutelage, leaving in the same season that Guardiola arrived at the club.

Despite that, the Frenchman still found out some of the more shocking rules that the coach has stood by during his time as a manager. Nasri, now 36, claimed that Guardiola instilled a post-midnight sex ban at Barcelona, a rule which he ensured star player Messi followed consistently.

Speaking to French news outlet L’Equipe in 2016, the former City man said: “On a day off, Guardiola told us that anyone who wanted to have sexual relations should do so before midnight because they need to have a good night’s sleep.

“He says he did it with [Lionel] Messi and since then he hasn’t had a muscle injury.”

Messi's Injury History at Barcelona

Guardiola denied Nasri's claims

When Messi first arrived at Barcelona, concerns did arise about his level of fitness, particularly as he seemed to pick up knocks on a frequent basis. Several muscle strains saw the Argentine miss 36 matches before Guardiola's arrival in the dugout and during the manager's first season.

Lionel Messi's Injury History (2005/06 to 2007/08) Season Injury Days Out Games Missed 05/06 Hamstring strain 10 1 05/06 Torn muscle bundle 74 17 06/07 Metatarsal fracture 87 19 07/08 Hamstring injury 28 6 07/08 Torn muscle bundle 35 9

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The two injuries which kept Messi out of action the longest in his career were both suffered before Guardiola's arrival - in the 2005/06 season and the 2006/07 season.

Beyond that point, however, Messi was barely out of action during the remainder of Guardiola's reign, staying in peak condition and only missing four games up until the latter left the club in 2012. While the Spaniard is likely to have taken extreme measures to keep one of the best players ever as fit as possible, the supposed sex rule could have also played a part in keeping him healthy.

Lionel Messi's Injury History (2008/09 to 2011/12) Season Injury Days Out Games Missed 09/10 Strain 8 2 10/11 Ligament stretching 7 2

However, Guardiola has disputed Nasri's claims that he was especially controlling off the pitch. Per The Express, the City manager said: “It’s impossible to play good football if you don’t have sex with your partner. I would never forbid that. If you’re doing it, you play better.”

Former Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez, speaking in 2016, also rejected Nasri's assertion. The Spaniard played under Guardiola's guidance from 2013 until the coach departed in 2016, and said that if he did try to implement that rule, he wasn't especially strict about it.

"If perhaps Pep did once say it, I did not want to understand."

Nasri on his Relationship with Guardiola

Pair clashed over player's weight at Man City

While it's not known if Guardiola implemented the same rule upon his arrival in England, he did, however, enjoy a complicated relationship with Nasri. The Frenchman was considered to be one of City's best players after joining from Arsenal, contributing to two Premier League title wins as well as League Cup glory. But when the Spaniard replaced Manuel Pellegrini, everything changed for the tricky winger, and he then went on a season-long loan at Sevilla.

Reflecting on his departure, the former midfielder described how Guardiola's belief that he was one of the best coaches around allowed him to implement rules such as the above among the squad. He said: “Guardiola is arrogant, but in the good sense of the word.

“Pep knows that he is the best coach, and he makes it clear to you. So, for him, it is quite easy to impose his law. Afterwards he is a frank and honest person.”

Delving into their relationship, Nasri revealed how they didn't see eye to eye initially, and that Guardiola had even forced him to train by himself because the new manager wanted him to reach a suitable weight. He said: “I went into it with him from our first meetings. On the first day, he summoned me to his office and asked me: 'What do you want to do?' I tell him: 'It's up to you to tell me if you're counting on me.' He replied: 'I'm counting on you if you're really well in the head.'

"Then I do my first training, everything is going well, he is happy with me. The next day, Pep summons me again and there he yells at me about my weight. He found out because we were weighed every day. There, I said to him: 'Reduce your voice, don't yell at me, I'm not a child, I'm 29 years old.'"

Nasri was subsequently left out of City's pre-season tour of China, and would eventually be let go by the club, joining Sevilla on loan before then permanently moving to Turkish side Antalyaspor. Guardiola, meanwhile, has continued to enforce strict standards at the English club, as evidenced by the fact that he prevented Kalvin Phillips from training because he arrived back from the World Cup overweight. Whether he still enforces the supposed sex rule, however, is another question altogether.