Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has revealed Pep Guardiola’s somewhat peculiar ways of management and opened up about his experience under the Spaniard.

According to Nasri, the City boss set some pretty stern standards and these did not just extend to what happened at the training ground.

During his six-year spell in Manchester, he made 176 appearances for the reigning champions but endured little time under Guardiola’s tutelage.

Guardiola is known to have quite the reputation for his disciplinary nature, but some will be shocked to find out a rule that he has stood by throughout his full management stint.

Nasri, now 35, claimed that Guardiola instilled a post-midnight sex ban but reaped the benefits as Lionel Messi’s muscle record was clean as a whistle.

He’s undeniably been at the top of the game for almost 15 years now, so whether you agree with the nature of some of his rules or not is beside the point - you have to agree he’s superb at his job.

Samir Nasri on Guardiola’s sex rules

The former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder was interviewed by French newspaper L’Equipe and revealed all.

Most unusually, Nasri revealed the advice that Guardiola would give to players, especially his golden boy Messi, regarding their sex life.

“On a day off, Guardiola told us that anyone who wanted to have sexual relations should do so before midnight because they need to have a good night’s sleep," Nasri said.

“He says he did it with [Lionel] Messi and since then he hasn’t had a muscle injury.”

In response to his rules becoming viral, Guardiola came out to admit: “It’s impossible to play good football if you don’t have sex with your partner. I would never forbid that. If you’re doing it, you play better.”

It was reportedly one of the first rules he instilled upon his 2016 arrival to the Etihad Stadium and affected all players, even those who were off the next day.

Nasri and Guardiola’s relationship

Before Guardiola’s arrival, the Frenchman managed to contribute to two Premier League titles and a League Cup. This all changed, however, as he then went on a season-long loan at Sevilla.

On his permanent departure, he revealed some insight into his regime at City.

“Guardiola is arrogant, but in the good sense of the word,” Nasri added.

“Pep knows that he is the best coach, and he makes it clear to you. So, for him, it is quite easy to impose his law. Afterwards he is a frank and honest person.”

The pair did not see eye to eye on initially, with Nasri seemingly on his way out upon the Spaniard’s arrival.

Nasri also claimed that his manager forced him to train by himself until the former reached the ideal weight he had in mind for his midfield playmaker.

“Little by little I managed to make him change his mind. He got angry with me many times," the Frenchman admitted.

"He told me that I was a waste of a player, that I shouldn’t be playing there but at Barcelona. He wanted me to stay and play there. But I told him that he couldn’t guarantee me a start and I needed to play. He told me that he thought I was wrong, but that in any case I would have two years left on my contract.”