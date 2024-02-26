Highlights Messi's stunning injury-time equaliser salvages a point for Inter Miami, showcasing his brilliance at 36 years old.

The legendary forward combined with former teammate Jordi Alba in a beautiful passage of play to score the goal.

Inter Miami capitalised on a 10-man LA Galaxy to secure a draw, with the team currently sitting on top of the MLS Eastern Conference table.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning injury-time equaliser, salvaging a point for Inter Miami in their second Major League Soccer fixture of the 2024 campaign.

The legendary forward, who turns 37 in June, earned a draw for his side following a beautiful passage of play involving his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba. Picking the ball up around 40 yards from goal, Messi exchanged a series of passes with Alba before steering the ball past goalkeeper John McCarthy.

Messi’s latest scintillating goal for Inter Miami cancelled out Dejan Joveljic’s opener at Dignity Health Sports Park in California. Watching on in the stands was Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham, who appeared reluctant to celebrate the goal against the club where he played between 2007-2012.

Video: Messi’s goal for Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy

Watch the Argentine’s latest moment of magic

How many times over the years have we seen Messi and Alba combine to devastating effect? Now in their mid-30s, the pair have proved they remain deadly when linking up together. Check out the goal below:

LA Galaxy had been reduced to 10 men minutes before Messi’s equaliser when Marco Delgado was shown a questionable second yellow card, and Inter Miami duly capitalised on their one-player advantage. The result means Inter Miami currently sit top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with four points from their opening two matches, following a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake last week.

A clip of Messi chipping the ball over an injured opponent during Inter Miami’s victory over Real Salt Lake went viral across social media. He might be approaching the winter of his illustrious career, but the World Cup winner is still capable of producing moments that take football fans’ collective breath away.

Messi has scored a goal in each of last 20 years

Two full decades of magic

Messi’s equaliser against LA Galaxy means the veteran superstar has now scored a goal in each of the past 20 years, dating all the way back to 2005 during his breakthrough campaign at Barcelona. It's hard imagine that we'll ever see a player like him again once he hangs up his boots, although many would have said the same thing about the great Diego Maradona.

Messi's Inter Miami record

Already on course to become club's all-time top scorer

Messi has now scored 12 goals in just 16 appearances for the MLS outfit following his arrival last summer, making him the club's joint-third all-time top scorer already. It feels inevitable that Messi will become the team's record goalscorer, potentially as early as this year.

Inter Miami's record goalscorers Player Goals Gonzalo Higuain 29 Leonardo Campana 23 Josef Martinez 12 Robert Taylor 12 Lionel Messi 12

However, Messi will only be focused on ensuring Inter Miami finish as high up the table as possible. With Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets alongside him, the pressure is on Inter Miami to dominate their opponents this season.