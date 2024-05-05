Highlights Lionel Messi made MLS history by assisting five goals and scoring one in Inter Miami's win against New York Red Bulls.

Messi's six goal contributions for Miami means that he is the first player to exceed 1200 career goal contributions.

Miami now sits at the top of the MLS table after Messi's stellar performance, with a trip to Montreal next on their agenda.

Lionel Messi created MLS history during Inter Miami's 6-2 victory against New York Red Bulls, as the Argentine ran the show during their comfortable win. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner assisted five of the goals and also got on the scoresheet himself.

Since moving to America in 2023, Messi has continued to wow fans like he has done for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina over the years. Nearly securing a play-off place for Miami despite their dismal start to the 2023 season, he has been in fine form once again for the 2024 MLS term, weighing in with 10 goals before their match against New York Red Bulls.

And he continued that form in their most recent match. New York took the lead on the half-hour mark through Dante Vanzeir, but Messi emerged for the second-half with steely determination. He assisted Matias Rojas just three minutes after half-time, before putting Miami in front with a goal of his own two minutes later.

Messi's Incredible Assist for Miami's Third Goal

Argentine's precise pass goes viral

However, Messi then stole the show with an incredible assist for Miami's third of the night. Playing a reverse pass to Rojas just inside New York's half, he then received the ball back and slowed play down with his first touch.

Spotting Rojas making a run into the box, the Argentine threaded through an eye-of-the-needle pass to find the second half substitute. The ball was inch-perfect, perfectly weighted for the midfielder, who made the most of the opportunity. Football fans who have watched Messi over the years will have seen him create some goals with incredible skill, a mazy dribble, or an exquisite pass over the years, but this is up there with his best work.

Messi Creates History as he Bags Five Assists

Argentine the first MLS player ever to assist five times in a game

However, that was not the end of what proved to be a fantastic night for Messi. He would go on to assist Luis Suarez three times, ensuring that the Uruguayan bagged a hat-trick against New York.

Having a hand in every goal for Miami, Messi's five goal creations meant that he became the first player in MLS history to chalk up five assists in a single game. Impressively, he managed them all in the second half, a testament to just how good he was on the night.

But there was wider significance too. Messi's six goal contributions took him beyond the 1200 mark, making him the first player to exceed the landmark. After the career he has had so far, his latest accomplishment only helps to solidify his status as one of the best footballers of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi now leads both the MLS goals and assist chart (10 goals, 12 assists).

What Next For Inter Miami and Messi

Win cements position at the top of MLS table

Messi's incredible showing against New York means that Miami are clear at the top of the MLS table, three points ahead of Salt Lake and Cincinnati, who both have games in hand. With 32 goals scored so far, though, there are few teams in the division who can boast the firepower at their disposal.

Up next following their resounding victory is a trip to Montreal on Sunday 12th May, with Messi and Co hoping to continue their hot streak. The Canadian outfit are currently 20th in the division with just 12 points from 10 games, so Miami will be confident of yet another victory.