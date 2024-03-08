Highlights Messi's brilliant strike sparked Inter Miami into life, recovering from a 2-0 deficit against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.

Messi was left writhing on the floor in pain after Lukas MacNaughton caught him on the calf. Fortunately, he avoided serious injury.

Tata Martino spoke about Messi's fitness after the game, admitting that he is 'fatigued' but that he is 'fine'.

A fantastic Lionel Messi strike spruced Inter Miami into life after they found themselves 2-0 down against Nashville in the first leg of the sides’ CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup, while the seasoned Argentina international also miraculously avoided a serious injury.

Nashville's Jacob Shaffelburg notched his first of the affair within four minutes before doubling the home side’s lead two minutes after the interval at GEODIS Park. After Messi’s equaliser, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez linked up in the dying embers to earn a 2-2 draw.

Messi’s goal was the stand out moment, however. Defender Nicolas Freire marauded up the pitch and found Diego Gomez, whose cushioned touch allowed Suarez to lay it off to the dainty Argentine and he duly dispatched his audacious effort.

From outside the box, Messi curled the ball into the back of the net with relative ease with his famous left boot, taking his season tally to four in as many outings, as he looks to add yet another competitive honour to his illustrious CV.

Messi Suffers Major Injury Scare

MacNaughton Wents "Studs Up" on Him

Despite having a quiet first half, the second stage of the contest was a whirlwind of emotions for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as it had: goal celebrations, stern words with the referee and a heated conversation with Nashville’s Anibal Godoy. Just 25 minutes after his equalising effort, Messi found himself in a world of trouble after suffering an injury when he contested a pass from Nashville right-back Lukas MacNaughton.

While clearing the ball from the evading pressure, MacNaughton’s right boot followed through and caught the calf of the Barcelona cult hero. The 36-year-old technician writhed in pain for several minutes.

Pictured smiling, Messi appeared to be walking fine after the incident after hydrating with water and speaking to a Nashville player. Perplexed by the referee’s decision not to caution the offender, according to The Athletic, cameras caught Messi telling Nashville defender Shaq Moore that MacNaughton had gone “studs up” on him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Inter Miami were officially formed on January 29, 2018 and introduced as the 25th team in Major League Soccer. It was founded by a group of Miami-based businessmen, including former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham.

Intentional or not, the collision looked like it could have been severe for Messi, who somehow avoided hobbling off with a serious injury. Earlier in the match, the forward also received some treatment with one of his side’s staff members massaging the back of his right leg above the knee.

Related Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Goals Compared Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football, and here's how the duo scored their goals.

Messi Could be Rested For Upcoming Games

Inter Miami Unbeaten This Season

Messi did, however, manage to play out the rest of the game and Inter Miami coach Tata Martino relieved any worries in his post-match interview by suggesting that he was ‘tired’ and ‘fatigued’.

“Leo [Messi] finished the game. He’s tired. He’s fatigued. That’s why he was getting massages. But he is fine.”

That said, Martino and Co. may take precautionary measures to alleviate any further pressure on the Argentine’s left peg and rest him for their impending fixtures. It’s a sequence of events that could see Messi sidelined for Inter Miami’s match Sunday against CF Montreal. With Messi's side currently on an unbeaten streak of two wins and two draws, their test against Montreal would be the perfect time to rest the 180-cap gem.

Lionel Messi games in March Date Game Competition 02/03/24 Inter Miami 5 - 0 Orlando MLS 07/02/24 Nashville 2 - 2 Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 10/02/24 Inter Miami - Montreal MLS 14/02/24 Inter Miami - Nashville CONCACAF Champions Cup 16/02/24 DC United - Inter Miami MLS 23/02/24 NY Red Bulls - Inter Miami MLS 23/02/24 Argentina - El Salvador Copa America warmup 27/02/24 Argentina vs Costa Rica Copa America warmup 30/02/24 Inter Miami - NYCFC MLS

Especially as The Herons have five more games to see out in March, including their second leg against Nashville. To inflict even more worry, Messi has also been selected by Argentina to play in two Copa America warmups – against El Salvador in Philadelphia and Costa Rica in Los Angeles – with his schedule now reading: seven matches in 21 days.