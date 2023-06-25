Lionel Messi scored an incredible hat-trick for Argentina against Newell's Old Boys.

The exhibition match took place in Messi's hometown of Rosario as a tribute to the retiring Maxi Rodriguez.

The Argentine is hanging up his boots and a load of legendary players made an appearance in the match at the Marcelo Bielsa.

Angel Di Maria and Martin Demichelis made appearances but the night belonged to Messi.

On his 36th birthday, the legend put on a show for the 42,000 fans in attendance.

He was serenaded with a 'Happy birthday' greeting before his first half hat-trick - and what a hat-trick it was.

VIDEO: Messi's first goal (brilliant free kick)

He opened the scored after just four minutes with a textbook free kick, curling the ball perfectly into the top corner from 20 yards.

VIDEO: Messi's second goal (beautiful chip)

His second was also a textbook Messi goal. He was put through on the goal and he produced an incredible chip over the goalkeeper - something we've soon on many occasions down the years.

VIDEO: Messi's third goal (incredible volley)

Messi's hat-trick goal might have been the best of the lot. He controlled the ball on his chest inside the penalty area, kept the ball in the air and volleyed past the goalkeeper.

Exhibition game or not, that's an incredible hat-trick. Not a bad way to spend your birthday.

What did Messi say after his hat-trick?

"It had been a long time since I had spent a birthday in Rosario, with my family and my friends," Messi was quoted as saying by ESPN Argentina.

Messi also spoke about how special it was to win the World Cup with Argentina last December.

"As I said at the time: it was our turn to be world champions, but behind us were millions of impressive players who did many great things with the National Team, beyond the fact that they did not raise a cup."

Messi also put a horrible thought into everyone's heads - the prospect of him retiring.

"Although what we did is something special (winning the World Cup) and unique, the dream of every footballer... you're thinking about what's to come, more than what you did," he said.

|When it's my turn to leave football, I'm going to remember and enjoy everything I've achieved much more."