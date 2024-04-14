Highlights Lionel Messi continues to showcase his excellence with Inter Miami.

The Argentine superstar's ability to lead a team and command control is evident with every game he plays.

Messi's personal security guard, Yassine Chueko, had to invade the pitch in order to protect the superstar before full-time.

Lionel Messi reminded everyone that he's still one of the best players in world football by scoring an incredible goal during Inter Miami's 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night. The strike, which gave the Florida-based club a 2-1 lead early in the second half, is arguably the Argentine's best since moving to the United States and was the latest piece of brilliance in a season that's gotten off to a strong start.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has nine G/A in seven games so far this season.

After joining Inter Miami last summer, the ex-PSG man has settled in nicely, scoring 18 times for the side in 22 appearances across all competitions. He's started the current campaign in fantastic form with five goals in five matches, and Miami currently find themselves sitting first in the league table after nine games. Any doubt about Messi's ability to lead a team at this stage of his career has been quickly put to bed, while his goal against Kansas is surely his best for the club so far.

Messi Scored Scorching Effort from Distance

No goalkeeper in the world would have saved it

With his side on level terms with Kansas at the time, Messi seized control of the game and gave Miami the lead in the most spectacular fashion. In the 50th minute, the Argentine picked the ball up outside the penalty area, controlled it with his left foot before rifling it into the top corner of the goal. Watch Messi's superb strike below:

It was a sublime effort and left Tim Melia with zero chance of keeping it out. It wasn't the strike that won the game for Miami, but it was easily the highlight of the game for the club. Throughout the game, the former Barcelona man was at the forefront of proceedings, whether it was his assist for Diego Gomez's early equaliser, his incredible strike, or his security guard getting involved in proceedings during injury time.

Messi's Security Guard Stormed the Pitch

Pitch invader approached Messi

Shortly before the game finished, it got even more dramatic as Messi's personal security guard raced onto the pitch as a fan decided to invade the game and approach the Argentine. The legendary Argentina forward hired his own personal bodyguard to protect him, and the now-famous Yassine Chueko can often be seen patrolling the touchline whenever Messi is playing.

He was called upon against Kansas as a fan ran to Messi and wanted to take a picture with him, but the bodyguard was quick to react, tackling him almost immediately. It's a testament to his star power and the control that he has within MLS that Messi's bodyguard is allowed to enter the field rather than simply leaving it to the stadium's own stewards. Watch the footage below:

There are very few athletes on the planet who are quite as popular as Messi, so it's vital that he has the correct level of security at all times to offer him protection. Looking at how quickly his bodyguard reacted against Kansas, it's safe to say he's certainly being well looked after.