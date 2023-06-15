It took Lionel Messi just one minute to one again show his greatness as Argentina took on Australia in an international friendly on Thursday.

Messi and his teammates, who were crowned world champions in December, were in Beijing for their first match since March.

And the crowd inside the Venue Workers' Stadium were treated to a moment of magic from Messi inside the opening two minutes.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who turns 36 later this month, received the ball from Enzo Fernandez 20 yards from goal.

He then got the ball onto his left foot and curled an unstoppable strike past Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan to give Argentina an early lead.

He’s still the greatest, isn’t he?

Messi recently announced that he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain and joining Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

This was the 103rd international goal than Messi has scored for Argentina.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and Ali Daei (109) have scored more goals at senior international level than the South American.

This was also the seventh consecutive game that Messi has scored for Argentina - his best ever streak.

Even more remarkable is this fact from The Athletic's Duncan Alexander, who says this is Messi's first career goal inside the opening two minutes of a match.