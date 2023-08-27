Lionel Messi marked his MLS debut with a stunning goal on Saturday evening. The Argentine has been sensational since signing for Inter Miami but there were doubts whether he would start against New York Red Bulls due to fixture congestion.

And Gerardo Martino decided that Messi did indeed need a rest and put the 36-year-old on the bench at Red Bull Arena, as well as Sergio Busquets. That did not go down too well with those inside the stadium, who had paid big money to watch him make his bow in the league. Chants of 'we want Messi!' rung around the ground within five minutes of the game starting.

Inter Miami went into the game on an eight-game win streak and, despite their talisman's absence, took the lead in the 37th minute through Diego Gomez. The Herons failed to build on their lead, though, and with 30 minutes remaining Messi, Busquets and former Newcastle United ace DeAndre Yedlin entered the fray.

Messi's first touch did not exactly go to plan, with his attempt to find a teammate bursting down the left-hand side intercepted by Red Bulls defender Andres Reyes.

But the Barcelona legend soon found his feet and made the points safe in the 89th minute with a truly stunning goal.

The ball was fizzed over to Jordi Alba on the left-hand side, who produced an acrobatic touch to find Messi inside the box. The Argentine then somehow managed to find Benjamin Cremaschi with the most stunning of through balls. Cremaschi got his head up and picked out Messi inside the box, who tapped home from close range.

VIDEO: Lionel Messi's stunning goal on MLS debut

The goal looks even better in slow-motion. Watch it below...

The final whistle sounded shortly after to confirm Inter Miami's 2-0 victory. It was their first victory in MLS since May 14, snapping a 12-game winless streak.

What did Geraro Martino say about Lionel Messi after his MLS debut?

Martuno credited his side for how they performed without Messi. He said, per the Mirror: “In reality, I think we ended up doing it with the help of the subs as well. Robbie Robinson, Yedlin, Messi, Busquets. The importance is that we are going to have to get used to winning in these situations.

“Leo’s going to miss at least three games. He's going to get called up by his national team and others too, and we know the team needs to continue to win in these times. ’I think it's the first time we played without him since the Cruz Azul match (Messi's debut). The response of the team without him was great for the first hour.

"We controlled the match for large portions and took the lead. We needed to do this so that we knew we could win without him. The response was satisfactory.”

What next for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?

The games keep coming thick and fast for Inter Miami and Messi. They will next be in action on Wednesday evening when they host Nashville at DRV PNK Stadium. David Beckham's side are 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference and 11 points off a playoff berth with 10 games of the regular season remaining.