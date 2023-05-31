Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets shared a special on-field bond in a Barcelona team that often dominated Europe.

And now the Argentine has sent a loving farewell message following the announcement of his departure.

The duo racked up a monstrous 567 appearances together during their respective stints with the Catalan club.

No other player at the club played more times alongside Messi.

Together, they won three Champions Leagues, eight La Liga titles, and a further seven Copa del Rey titles.

So, it’s fair to say they enjoyed a high level of success together in a Blaugrana strip.

Now that Busquets has called time on his illustrious career in Spain, Messi couldn’t help but share the love with his lifelong friend.

You can watch the clip of Messi’s heart-warming message below…

Video: Lionel Messi’s heartfelt farewell message for Sergio Busquets

Busquets shook the entire Barcelona fanbase when he announced his departure from his boyhood club.

The La Liga heavyweights offered Busquets a new contract once his current one ends in June.

But the 70% pay cut included steered the underrated midfielder away from any sort of contract extension.

Barcelona's official club Twitter have now released a video of Messi paying tribute to his ex-teammate, and it’s pulled the heartstrings of the Camp Nou faithful.

Translated into English, Messi said: “Hello Buse, apologies I can’t be there. For all these years, you gave so much to the club, and it was a privilege playing those many years with you and to share moments off the pitch, as well. I wish the very best to you and your family. I love you; you know.”

Though Messi was not in attendance with his former teammate, you could tell his message was as sincere as they come.

With both players set to join new clubs, there’s a suggestion that a reunion may become a sudden reality in the summer.

Will Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi play together again?

In a crazy series of events, there is the possibility that the two footballing greats may share the pitch again.

For Messi, it seems his time at French club Paris Saint-Germain seems to come to a sour end.

His recent trip to Saudi Arabia turned out to be "unauthorised” by the PSG higher-ups and now fans have begun to show their feelings towards their forward ace by booing him.

His departure means a potential return to his beloved former club, Barcelona, could be on the cards.

Xavi, speaking to SPORT (via Sky Sports), admitted that he has told the club that he would love to have his former teammate at his disposal.

As previously mentioned, though, clubs will be lining up for his signature and one of those clubs reportedly interested are Al-Hilal, a team also eyeing a move for Busquets.

As they begin to reminisce over Barcelona’s glory days, fans can’t help but get a little excited over the idea of the pair gracing a pitch alongside each other again.

A report on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones has stated that the 34-year-old Spaniard has already agreed to move to the Middle East.

All we need now is for Messi to pen a deal, so we can see the two combine once again.