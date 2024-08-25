Key Takeaways Messi amassed numerous awards and honors in his career, including individual accolades and team trophies.

Vilmos Vanczak recalls being the player that received a red card from Messi during his debut for Argentina.

Vanczak praises Messi, calling him a natural talent and admiring his technique, wishing him success in the World Cup.

Many regard Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time due to the Argentinian's trophy cabinet, individual awards, goals, assists, and overall ability to dazzle on a football pitch in a way that football fans have only really ever experienced from footballing icon Diego Maradona.

Bowing out of European football in 2023, the 37-year-old has racked up almost every honour in the game, claiming four FIFA Best Men's Player awards, eight Ballon d'Ors, three UEFA Best Player in Europe awards, and nine Player of the Year awards on an individual basis. While also winning a World Cup, two Copa America's, four Champions Leagues, three Fifa Club World Cup's, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, three UEFA Super Cups, seven Copa Del Rey's, eight Spanish Super Cups, a Coupe de France, and a Conebal-UEFA Cup of Champions.

However, despite all the silverware and individual accolades that Messi has achieved during his illustrious career, at the beginning of it lies the story of former Hungary international, Vilmos Vanczak, who claims that he may have been the catalyst for the rise of the best player in the history of the sport.

The Red Card

Dream debut turns to nightmare after 40 seconds

On August 17th, 2005, Messi was to make his first-ever international appearance for Argentina, with many fans turning out to see just what all the fuss was about after the youngster was drawing a lot of attention following appearances off the bench for Barcelona.

Coming off the bench in the 63rd minute, the stage was set for him to take to the field for the first time for his nation, and then only minutes into his debut, during an altercation with Vanczak while defending the ball, his elbow struck the Hungarian in the face, ultimately resulting in Messi being sent off for violent conduct. This disappointed everyone in the stadium who had hoped to witness the Argentinians talent. Vanczak jokingly said: “They wanted to see him, so after the game, I got a lot of people saying, ‘Why did he get a red card because of you? We wanted to see him!’."

In the exclusive interview with the Athletic, Vanczak told the story of the incident:

“I always laugh that maybe I pushed him on in his international career; maybe I started his career! He is an amazing player, so I like it that, at one point in history, we came together. It’s a big thing for me."

"Before the game, we heard there would be a young player who could be very famous - a big talent. That was Messi. We knew the Argentina team was very strong, but we wanted to see this player because everybody spoke about him being a big player. He went past me with the ball. I wanted to stop him, and I pulled back his jersey,” Vanczak explained.

“I don’t think he wanted to hit me with his elbow, but he wanted to escape, and he touched my throat with his elbow- but I didn’t expect him to get a red card. It was only a friendly!

"He was small and didn’t really have muscles; the jersey was very big on him, but you could see, even in those couple of minutes, that when he got on the ball, he was a fantastic player. He was amazing. He only played one minute or so, and he only received one or two passes, but when he touched the ball, he was amazing."

Lionel Messi's International Career Caps 187 Goals 109 Assists 58 Red Cards 2 Trophies 4

Messi's Biggest Fan

Hungarian defender still loves the Argentine

In the age-old debate between the two standout footballers not only of their generation but also of all-time, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Vanczak confessed his adoration for his former foe, stating that he believes Messi was the better of the two as he is "a natural player; he is a guy who comes from another planet."

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which Lionel Messi would eventually lift for Argentina, he also described his desire to see him win his first World Cup and the reason why he admires Messi so much, explaining to the Athletic:

"I love the technique of how he touches the ball, how he takes on information, how he always knows where he needs to go to keep the ball. I just don’t know how he can play like this. I think I’m lucky that I can live at the same time as this player."

Whether the red card that Messi was given in his debut friendly against Hungary inspired the career that followed is certainly a theory that is up for debate. However, one thing is for certain: Vanczak has a unique story to tell and was probably lucky that he didn't have the job of defending the little magician for the rest of the match.

Vilmos Vanczák's Career Statistics Appearances 522 Goals 55 Assists 25 Trophies 5

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23.08.24