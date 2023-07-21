Highlights Lionel Messi was officially presented as a player on Sunday evening, attracting a massive audience and 20,000 fans at the ceremony.

Messi displayed his generosity by helping his teammate, Leonardo Campana, secure tickets to the event when he asked for them in the team's group chat.

According to DeAndre Yedlin, Messi has been a joy to work with so far, making efforts to communicate in English, displaying a positive attitude, and engaging with his new teammates.

Inter Miami won the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentine forward was available on a free transfer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Messi was the subject of strong interest from Barcelona and from Saudi Arabia but he opted to join David Beckham's Major League Soccer franchise.

He was officially presented as an Inter Miami player on Sunday evening.

DeAndre Yedlin reveals Lionel Messi's classy gesture in Inter Miami's group chat

The demand to see Messi presented as an Inter Miami player was off the scale.

20,000 fans were present at a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium for the ceremony. While Beckham has claimed that the event attracted 3.5 billion viewers.

Many of Inter Miami's players had trouble getting tickets for the ceremony, including Leonardo Campana.

According to DeAndre Yedlin, Campana sent a message in Inter Miami's group chat asking for tickets to the event.

Messi was more than happy to sort his teammate out.

Yedlin revealed Messi's reply in the group chat and was impressed by the legendary footballer's generosity.

When asked if he had been a great teammate so far, Yedlin replied: "Yeah. From the big event he had on Sunday, Campana was looking for tickets and he put in the group chat if anybody has any tickets.

"I didn't even know whether Messi was in the group chat yet, but he popped up straightway and said, 'How many do you need though?' Straightaway like that.

"Just from there I was just like 'Woah!'

"You know what I mean. Like straight off the bat, they maybe know each other for two/three days or something. But to show that generosity is a great first example of how he (Messi) is."

Pure class. Messi hasn't even made an appearance for Inter Miami yet but he's already recorded his first assist of the season.

Yedlin: Messi has been a joy to work with

Yedlin also praised Messi for his attempts to speak English, his attitude and training and willingness to converse with his new teammates.

He added, per StadiumAstro: "He's spoken in English. It's not a ton of English but it's enough to get by. When there is a conversation to be had, one of the guys that speaks fluent Spanish will come over and translate a little bit.

"It's important because on the field we are going to have to communicate. He's been great about it and you can tell he's really trying. He has a great attitude, really positive, talks to everybody.

"No one really knew what to expect but he's been a joy to work with so far, so that's been good. Then as far as MLS and stuff like that, everybody that comes needs an adjustment period.

"I don't think there's been one person that has been able to hop in and been like 'oh, this is exactly how it is over in Europe.'

"I'm sure there'll be an adjustment period but anywhere you go you have to adjust to something. I'm sure he'll be fine."

When will Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut?

Messi will make his Inter Miami debut on Friday evening in their Leagues Cup clash against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul.

His debut match in the MLS is likely to come on August 20 against Charlotte.