Lionel Messi showed off a brand new goal celebration against Charlotte as his dream start to life at Inter Miami continued on Friday night.

The 36-year-old, who inspired his new team to a place in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals with a virtuoso display against FC Dallas last Sunday, was on the scoresheet again as Inter Miami recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Messi has scored in all five of his appearances for Inter Miami. In total, the legendary Argentine forward has netted eight goals in his first five matches for the Major League Soccer outfit, and registered one assist.

Inter Miami opened the scoring against Charlotte from the penalty spot in the 12th minute. Messi could have taken the spot-kick himself but generously allowed teammate Josef Martinez to open the scoring instead.

Robert Taylor, who has been so impressive since Messi’s arrival this summer, then doubled the hosts’ advantage midway through the first half.

An own goal from Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda put Inter Miami 3-0 up before Messi added gloss to the scoreline with a close-range finish late on.

Video: Messi's Inter Miami goal vs Charlotte

Watch Messi’s latest Inter Miami goal here:

There’s just no stopping the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner right now. It’s patently clear that he’s loving life at Inter Miami, who now stand an excellent chance of winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.

After Messi scored, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar showed off a new goal celebration - and it’s subsequently gone viral on social media.

Video: Messi's goal celebration vs Charlotte

Check out Messi’s latest goal celebration here:

Great stuff. We rarely - if ever - saw Messi looking this happy during his ill-fated spell in France with PSG.

Why did Messi do a Spiderman goal celebration?

But what’s the meaning behind Messi’s Spiderman celebration? Well, Messi appears to be working his way through the Marvel Universe. Since his move to Inter Miami, we’ve already seen him re-enact poses from characters Thor and Black Panther after scoring.

Following Messi’s Black Panther-inspired celebration, Argentine journalist Gaston Edul revealed: “The Thor and Black Panther celebrations by Messi are for his family and his sons, because they like those Marvel movies.”

Messi directed his Spiderman celebration towards his three sons, who were watching their superstar dad from the sidelines. He did the same thing with his Thor and Black Panther celebrations.

So, what type of celebration can people expect to see from Messi next? A Hulk smash, perhaps. Maybe something to do with Captain America’s shield. He’ll no doubt have something extra special up his sleeve if Inter Miami reach the final and eventually lift the trophy.

What else did Messi do against Charlotte?

Did Messi do anything else of note during the match?

This was the first match since Messi joined Inter Miami in which he didn’t end the night with the Man of the Match award. It went to Taylor, on this occasion.

However, the veteran forward still produced some fantastic moments of quality over the course of the 90 minutes. At one point, towards the end of the first half, Messi even made two Charlotte players crash into his each other with a typically brilliant drop of the shoulder.

Watch Messi’s skill vs Charlotte here:

Which team do Inter Miami face in the Leagues Cup semi-finals?

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will now face Philadelphia Union in the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup. The Union booked their place in the last four with a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Queretaro.

If Tata Martino’s side manage to pass that test, they will then face either Monterrey or Nashville SC in the final.