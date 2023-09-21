Highlights Messi has criticised PSG for their treatment of him after winning the World Cup

Messi spoke about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the team at PSG

Despite his mixed experience at PSG, Messi is content with his decision to join the club and believes that things happen for a reason.

Lionel Messi has slammed Paris Saint-Germain for their poor treatment of him following the World Cup in an eye-opening interview. The superstar won the elite competition with his nation, Argentina, but believes the way he was treated by his club in the aftermath was harsh. Messi left PSG this summer to join Inter Miami after just two years in France, and it's becoming increasingly apparent that he wasn't quite happy there.

In an interview with Olga TV, the 36-year-old spoke openly and candidly about a number of different topics, including his plans for the future in terms of his career and family life. They touched on his daily routine, his home life and the move to PSG and how that panned out. It's safe to say it wasn't quite the success that Messi wanted it to be.

Read more: Video shows fans' reaction when Lionel Messi went off injured in Inter Miami v Toronto

What did Lionel Messi say about PSG?

In the interview, Messi spoke out about how PSG treated him following the World Cup. Considering he played in France, and it was the nation that the Argentine and his country beat in the final, things were always going to be a little awkward, but even his Paris-based club were seemingly bitter about the result.

Speaking in the interview, Messi revealed: "It is understandable as I was in the country against which we had won in the final and prevented them from winning the World Cup again. I was the only player on the entire Argentina team that his club did not recognise, but that's okay."

The decision for PSG to completely ignore the accomplishment and not congratulate the superstar clearly bothered Messi, and may have played a part in his decision to leave. His time in France wasn't great, but he still put up tremendous numbers for the team as the table below demonstrates.

Lionel Messi's PSG stats Goals Assists Trophies won 2021/22 11 14 1 2022/23 21 16 2 Total 32 30 3

He also spoke about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe and shared how he truly felt about the Frenchman.

What did Messi say about Kylian Mbappe?

When asked about his relationship with Mbappe, Messi was honest and spoke about how the two actually have a good friendship and they got on. With rumours surrounding PSG all year about the club's star talents and possible animosities, the Argentine clarified their relationship and his bond with the rest of the team immediately.

Talking about the 24-year-old, he said: "The truth is that I had a nice relationship with him. With everyone."

Despite how things played out and his departure just two years after joining PSG, Messi is still content with his decision and wouldn't change anything. When asked whether he would have liked to have not even gone to France, he claimed everything worked out the way it was supposed to, saying: "No, it happened that way. It wasn't what I expected, but I always say that things happen for a reason. Even though I wasn't well, I won the World Cup while there."

Read more: Why Lionel Messi sent Jamie Carragher a DM calling him a ‘donkey’

What else did Messi talk about?

His time at PSG wasn't all Messi spoke about, though. The Inter Miami man spoke about the 2026 World Cup and whether he'll be there to help Argentina defend their crown.

Speaking on the matter, he said: "I don't know if I'll arrive, I already said it. I'm not thinking about it yet because it's far away. After the Copa América we will see, it depends on how I feel. Years have passed, and we have to see how I feel. Maybe in the league, the pace of the games is different. I will see the day by day as I find myself. There are still 3 years to go."

He also touched on his plans once he hangs up the boots for good, but is still unsure of where his future will take him. His aim is to spend as much time as his body will allow playing football but thinks a career involved within the sport once he calls it a day is pretty likely. Considering how good he's looked since moving to the United States and the incredible World Cup tournament he had less than a year ago, it seems Messi still has plenty to offer on the football pitch, so he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Check out a short clip of the interview below: