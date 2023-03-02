Lionel Messi spent huge amount on 35 gold iPhones for his World Cup winning teammates & staff.

Lionel Messi finally became a World Cup winner in 2022.

The Argentine had won every trophy there was to win going into the tournament in Qatar.

But one trophy continued to allude him, though - the World Cup.

Messi had come close to winning the tournament in the past but had come up shy every time.

He finally got his hands on the trophy as he guided his side to glory in Qatar.

Messi was brilliant throughout and lifted the trophy after Argentina saw off France on penalties in a dramatic final.

Lionel Messi buys gold iPhones for his World Cup winning teammates and staff

A few months have passed since Argentina's victory.

And it has now been revealed that Messi bought 35 gold iPhones for his World Cup winning teammates and staff.

Each 24-carat gold phone has the player’s name, number and the Argentinian logo engraved on it.

The phones did not come cheap. The Sun have revealed that he splashed out £175,000 on the phones.

iDesign Gold have posted images of the phones on their Instagram page and they look beautiful. View them below...

A source told The Sun: "Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment.

“He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together."

While Ben Lyons, CEO of iDesign Gold, said: “Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final.”

“He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches.

“So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea.”

Pure class from Messi. The phones really are quite something and something his teammates and Argentina's staff members will cherish for the rest of their lives.

