Lionel Messi has released a statement after he skipped a White House event. It was announced recently that the Argentine superstar was set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The award is given to "individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors".

Messi is considered the greatest footballer of all-time and he was one of 19 individuals to receive the honour this year. Other names presented with a medal include Hollywood legends Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, NBA icon Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and former Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Despite receiving the incredible honour, the former Barcelona star was absent when Biden presented the medals in a ceremony at the White House on Saturday, January 4.

Now, Messi has released a statement addressing his award and the fact that he wouldn't be there to receive it from the President in person at the White House.

Messi Had Prior Commitments

He was grateful for the medal

Receiving any form of medal from the President of the United States is a huge honour and while Messi couldn't attend the ceremony, he wanted to make sure that he appreciated the award. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina legend penned a letter to the White House explaining he wasn't able to attend due to a prior commitment, but admitted he'd be interested in receiving the honour in person once he was back in the United States.

"It’s a great honor to receive this recognition. I’m truly grateful for it. Unfortunately, I have a prior commitment and won’t be able to attend the ceremony at the White House on January 4. But I deeply appreciate this gesture."

Messi moved to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 and has had a huge impact on football in the US since. He's played 39 games for the Florida-based franchise and has already recorded 52 goal contributions. When he arrived in Miami, the team were last in the MLS Eastern Conference, but he quickly transformed them into major contenders. This season, they finished first in the table and he's already led them to their first two pieces of silverware.

His arrival at the David Beckham-owned club has been massive for them and that's been recognised by Biden who wanted to reward him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom as a result.

