Lionel Messi produced yet more magic for Inter Miami, inspiring his new club to a place in the US Open Cup final with another moment of individual brilliance during the final seconds of the match.

Cincinnati were 2-0 up by the 53rd minute thanks to goals from Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez, but Inter Miami pulled a goal back 15 minutes later when Messi’s free-kick was headed home by Leonardo Campana.

With the clock ticking down to full-time, Messi pulled a rabbit out the hat, sending an inch-perfect pass into the six-yard box for Campana to finish.

It was a majestic assist from Messi, who now has a remarkable 13 goal involvements (10 goals, three assists) from his first eight appearances for the club.

The legendary Argentine forward inspired Inter Miami to their first ever trophy last weekend, in the form of the Leagues Cup, and has now given his new employers a golden opportunity to add more silverware to their collection next month.

Inter Miami will face Houston Dynamo in this year’s US Open Cup final on September 27, and David Beckham’s club will surely be the favourites heading into that game with Messi in this unstoppable form.

The 36-year-old’s second assist against Cincinnati was so good that he made excitable co-commentator Ray Hudson lose his head. Watch the footage below:

Hudson, who has provided some of the best quotes about Messi over the years, screamed as the ball hit the back of the net and then shouted: “The madness of Messi arrives! Astonishing pass! He doesn’t pull rabbits out of his magic hat, he pulls kangaroos!”

The 68-year-old Geordie added: “But again Lionel Messi drops that kind of a beer into the shot glass at the other end of the bar in a different village! Astonishing in his accuracy. Look at this pass, people! He bends light to find him. He takes everything into consideration, including the planets around the sun. Messi, where the impossible becomes the easy. Where the magical becomes the predictable! Pulls it out of the fire.”

Messi’s pass deserved epic commentary and Hudson duly provided it. That was special.

Meanwhile, the following two videos from the stands further highlight the laser-guided brilliance of Messi’s pass. Check out the incredible footage below:

What happened next?

Josef Martinez then put Inter Miami 3-2 up early in extra-time, before Japan International Yuya Kubo levelled the scores for the hosts in the 114th minute.

The tie subsequently went to a penalty shootout and Messi duly converted Inter Miami’s first spot-kick past goalkeeper Alec Kann.

When Nick Hagglund missed for Cincinnati, Benjamin Cremaschi stepped up and scored his penalty to send Inter Miami through to the final. Look how much it meant to Messi:

After two difficult years with Paris Saint-Germain, the Barcelona legend is playing with a smile on his face again and producing the type of magical performances that we’ve all become accustomed to seeing over the past two decades.

It could even be argued that the 2023 Ballon d’Or favourite is still the world’s best footballer right now, even at the age of 36.