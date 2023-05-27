Lionel Messi scored for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg as the French giants secured another Ligue 1 title.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner netted to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals in Europe’s top five leagues.

It has been a tumultuous season for both Messi and PSG, with the attacker booed at points by his own supporters.

Neverthelesss, PSG came into the tie knowing that they needed just one more point to take the championship out of reach from second-place Lens.

A result would ensure an 11th league title for the Parisian outfit, meaning that they would surpass the ten trophies collected by Marseille and Saint-Étienne.

Messi scores to hand PSG the title

And after a goalless first 45 minutes, Messi stepped up in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area while Messi darted into the box.

The French attacker fired a low pass into the feet of his teammate, who took a touch and fired the ball beyond the advancing Strasbourg goalkeeper.

Messi then wheeled away in celebration, pointing at Mbappe and celebrating with his teammates.

You can watch the goal for yourselves below.

Video: Messi scores for PSG to secure title

Record-breaking night for PSG and Messi

Although Kevin Gameiro netted the equaliser for Strasbourg, the hosts were unable to stop PSG from claiming a record breaking 11th Ligue 1 title.

But Messi also reached a personal milestone.

His goal against Strasbourg means he has now scored the most goals in Europe's top five leagues, surpassing his rival Ronaldo.

The Portuguese talisman had netted 495 during his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, but Messi's finish against Strasbourg took him to 496.

Not shabby at all for the World Cup winner.

What next for Messi and PSG?

The now 11-time champions have one final game left to play this season, with the Parc des Princes playing host to their clash with Clermont Foot on Saturday 3 June.

That could well be Messi's final game in a PSG shirt, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.