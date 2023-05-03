Following Paris Saint-Germain’s damning 3-1 loss at the hands of Lorient, Lionel Messi hopped on a plane to fulfil his ambassadorial duties in Saudi Arabia.

However, it has since been revealed that the trip was unauthorised by PSG's higher-ups including Cristophe Galtier and Luis Campos.

PSG cancelled their pencilled-in day off on Monday following their defeat, but Messi had other matters to attend to and failed to turn up to training the following day.

A discussion was had between his teammates in the dressing room, with some feeling ‘shocked’ about his decision to ignore the club’s orders.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Messi had been suspended by the French club for two weeks with immediate effect.

His two-week suspension means he will miss crucial games against both Troyes and Ajaccio, but it’s possible that the defeat against Lorient will be his last in a PSG shirt this season.

It’s been reported he has been banished from training and will have his wages for that period docked, too.

What Ben Jacobs has said about the situation

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs spoke to GIVEMESPORT and offered his insight on the situation and how Messi poorly dealt with the situation.

“Well, I think the first thing to say is that the Messi side of the story – that he had a commitment in Saudi Arabia, the club lost to Lorient, they created a training session on Monday, and it was too late for him to change his plans and the club U-turned and effectively pulled that authorization – doesn’t add up,” Jacobs said.

“Because PSG have made it abundantly clear whenever any days off have been offered throughout the entire season, that there’ll be revoked if the team doesn’t win a set game."

What was said in dressing room before Messi left for Saudi Arabia?

Jacobs reiterated that PSG had made their side of the story clear and that Messi knew the knock-on effect that a loss at Lorient would have on their day off.

“So Messi will have known that the days off ahead of the Lorient game were only days off if they won that game. And that was made crystal clear to all the players. And then in the dressing room, as I understand it, after the defeat to Lorient, it was reiterated again that they did not have those days off – which is the norm is the default position of the club.

“Those days off are not guaranteed at any point. So then Messi flying to Saudi Arabia will have known that he would have been missing a club commitment. And although the Messi side do argue that it was unavoidable and it was a U-turn from PSG, PSG sources are adamant here the situation was crystal clear. And this is why Nasser Al-Khelaifi took the decision quickly and definitively to suspend Messi for two weeks with docked pay.”

Messi had his trip to the Middle East postponed previously following PSG’s dumping from the Champions League to Bayern Munich, but this time it seems he was having none of it.

Is this the end of Lionel Messi’s time at PSG?

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed on his Twitter that Messi will end his two-year stint in PSG at the end of the season.

Reportedly, it is now understood behind the scenes that Messi’s father spoke to the club about this decision a month ago, and the latest debacle is the final straw.

PSG have often by led by the star names at the club but have seemed to use this situation to make an example of Messi and showcase their refined disciplinary approach.

The fans of the Parc des Princes-based outfit have begun to boo Messi of late, despite scoring 15 goals and providing another 15 assists in the league this campaign.

Barcelona will be among those keen to sign the Argentine magician and have already mustered up an outrageous plan to see their former ace return.

Whoever manages to land a deal for arguably the greatest player of all time will be the ultimate winner in this situation.