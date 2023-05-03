Lionel Messi’s relationship with Paris Saint-Germain fans looked to have hit a rough patch in recent months, with supporters taking the opportunity to boo him ahead of games.

But following footage emerging from protests outside PSG headquarters, there appears to be no way back for the Argentine now.

The World Cup winner angered not just fans, but also the club’s hierarchy earlier this week when he flew to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorised trip.

Messi is a tourism ambassador for the country and took the opportunity to post about his trip upon his return.

However, he travelled having not obtained permission for the trip, despite reportedly asking the club to fly out after postponing two previous trips to Saudi Arabia.

PSG had ordered players to come in for training on Monday in the wake of their 3-1 loss to Lorient on the weekend, but Messi’s trip meant that he was a no-show.

Consequently, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was suspended by the club for two weeks, unable to attend training, play matches or collect his salary.

Fans demand change

Following his suspension, Messi might have potentially played his last game in the French capital.

He will miss two games against Troyes and Ajaccio, but even though there are matches left to play after that manager Christophe Galtier might not select him.

And if he does, Messi is unlikely to get a warm reception.

Footage captured outside PSG’s HQ showed dozens of fans gathering to protest, with chants of, "Messi, son of a b***h" making it clear that they no longer want the star at the club.

If they were booing him before, just imagine what might happen if he steps onto the Parc des Princes pitch again…

Moreover, the 35-year-old was not the only target for supporters.

Footage also recorded fans making their feelings known about another superstar at the club, Neymar, who is currently out injured.

According to a report from French outlet RMC, fans demanded a shift in culture at the demonstration and a move away from “parasite players” like Messi, Neymar, and Marco Verratti.

Their sentiments match those of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with reports on Tuesday suggesting that the man in charge wants Messi’s suspension to show nobody is bigger than the club.

But staggeringly, RMC report that PSG fans at the protest want him gone too!

The French giants look to be in disarray at the moment, and things could get even worse.

Where does Messi’s future lie?

Messi’s contract is set to expire in the summer, and unsurprisingly, Fabrizio Romano has reported that he will not be extending his stay at PSG.

So where does the magician go next?

Reports have linked Messi with a return to Barcelona, who have reportedly come up with an interesting plan to secure his signature.

But Romano also reminded people that Saudi club Al-Hilal had offered Messi a staggering contract worth more than €400 million per season just a month ago.

Could we see Messi back at the Camp Nou? Or might we see him and his rival Cristiano Ronaldo grace the same league once again?

No matter where he plays, you would back him to do a job even in the twilight years of his incredible career.