Lionel Messi might have played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain.

The club have suspended the World Cup winner for two weeks following his unexpected trip to Saudi Arabia, a trip which left club president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, furious.

And now, Al-Khelaifi wants to make Messi an example to his PSG teammates.

Messi is the tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, having signed a contract worth €30 million according to French news outlet RMC.

Sky Sports have reported that Messi travelled to the country for a "personal promotional trip," and that he had asked the club for permission to travel having previously postponed commercial trips there twice before.

Although that permission was not given, Messi travelled to the country anyway, skipping training as a result.

PSG send a clear message with Messi’s suspension

The unauthorised absence left people at the club furious, and it was revealed on Tuesday night that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had been suspended for two weeks.

He will not feature in matches or train during that time, and he will forgo his salary as well.

RMC write that the decision is being driven by club president Al-Khelaifi, who wants to send a message to any other player thinking of doing something similar.

“Everything has been considered by the club for what is described as a serious mistake internally,” Arthur Perrot wrote for the news website.

“PSG initiated this classic disciplinary procedure following an employee's breach/absence without any authorization. No further comment will be made from the club.

“With this decision, PSG highlights the new sports policy put in place. A strong decision with President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in charge, which shows that no player is above the institution.”

PSG have several stars on their books at the moment, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both having similar stature to Messi at the club.

Al-Khelaifi is looking to shift the power away from these types of players, sentiments which are echoed by journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Messi’s suspension is evidence of a shifting tone at PSG towards more discipline, and an attempted culture change away from player power (traditionally led by star names at PSG).

“Nasser Al-Khelaifi is driving this.

“PSG have taken action because they refuse to tolerate Messi’s behaviour and don’t believe any other profession would do either.”

Messi's future has been the subject of speculation for months

Messi’s suspension follows months of speculation that the Argentine could be leaving the club in the future.

No extension has been agreed, with the star's deal set to expire in the summer.

PSG fans have also turned to booing Messi at points over the last few months, despite a respectable output of 15 goals and 15 assists in Ligue 1 this season.

Speculation has continued to grow over a potential return to Barcelona, and Messi would reportedly jump at the opportunity to re-sign for the Catalan side.