Lionel Messi played in front of an adoring home crowd for the first time since Argentina lifted the World Cup in Qatar – and it was not just the fans that were in awe, with opposing Panama players all desperate to meet the G.O.A.T after the match.

Messi took centre stage once again last night, playing a vital role in La Albiceleste’s 2-0 win.

The PSG winger hit the woodwork with a free kick in the 79th minute, but Thiago Almada was on hand to finish the rebound.

Messi then reached a personal milestone ten minutes later when another free kick found the top corner this time, his 800th career goal.

He is now just one goal off 100 for Argentina, having scored a ridiculous 701 at club level.

With fans all cheering his name as the match came to a close, the 35-year-old got ready to celebrate his country’s World Cup success.

Panama players swarm Messi after the final whistle

But his preparations were all put on hold, with Panama’s players all eager to get their own memorabilia of the day they came up against the best in the world.

Footage after the final scenes recorded several Panama players asking Messi for a picture, as anyone who met the Argentinian probably would.

One Panama player Iván Anderson went even further than to ask for a photo, approaching the winger with a pen and asking him to sign his shirt.

Messi had time for all the players that approached him – and who can blame the opposition for wanting to remember the day that they played the GOAT.

WATCH: Panama players ask Messi for pictures and autographs following match

Argentina players celebrate with 80,000 fans

There was a party-like atmosphere in Argentina on Thursday night, as more than 80,000 fans gathered inside the stadium.

The tone was set even before the match kicked off, with Messi being reduced to tears ahead of the game.

But the celebrations truly started as the Argentina squad prepared to lift the World Cup in front of the home crowd.

Manager Lionel Scaloni addressed the crowd with a microphone, and even led the crowd’s chants for Messi.

Messi then also spoke after the match to the ecstatic Argentinian crowd.

“I want to thank all of you for the affection we have been receiving. Not only for being world champions but also for the Copa America. We had said that we were going to do everything we could for this,” he said.

“Personally, I have always dreamed of this moment. To be able to celebrate with you, to come to my country, to Argentina, to lift a Copa America, the Finalissima and the greatest one, which is the World Cup.

“Today is our day, where we are celebrating the champions, but I don’t want to forget all the teammates who were there before, who also did their best to win the cup. Who also did their best to achieve this and we were very close to the Copa America and the World Cup. They deserve all the recognition of the Argentine people because they also gave their all for this shirt.

“I’d like to thank all my previous coaches who also tried everything possible for this. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

“Hopefully it won’t take so many years. It has been shown that it is very difficult to win the World Cup. It depends on many things, not only on a great group and a great team and sometimes it’s not possible to win it because of details. So let’s enjoy the third start.”