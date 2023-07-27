Highlights Messi's arrival at Inter Miami brings an expectation for him to break records, including the club's most goals record, most hat-tricks, and most free-kick goals.

Lionel Messi has been accustomed to setting new records, and it’s fair to say to his legacy is safely etched in footballing folklore.

The Argentine has won the lot – both for his side but also on a personal level – and during his new challenge at Inter Miami, he’ll be looking to stamp his authority on the MLS by becoming a serial record-breaker.

Upon his high-profile arrival, some fans assumed Messi he was using his time in the United States as a means of running down his years for a pretty penny – but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Messi has shown in his inaugural days that he means business. And that is seriously a frightening thought.

As early into his MLS career as he is, we can’t help but get ahead of ourselves given how many records he currently holds during his stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Without further ado, here are eight records the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will have his eyes on as he embarks on his latest challenge.

Most goals for Inter Miami

The reasoning why this record is seemingly inevitable is twofold.

Firstly, Messi is a goalscoring machine. Secondly, the record sits at a mere 29 goals.

His fellow countryman Gonzalo Higuain scored 29 goals for the club across 70 appearances and Messi will be looking to smash his record out of the park. In fairness, the club only became part of the MLS three years ago, which means there hasn’t been much of an opportunity to rack up a healthy number of goals.

In just two appearances, the new signing has netted on three occasions as he opened his Inter Miami account by averaging a goal every 34 minutes. Scary hours.

Most hat-tricks

Messi’s 57 career hat-tricks makes this record also breakable, especially given his new team-mate Josef Martinez holds the MLS record, although all were racked up for his former side Atlanta United.

Martinez, who holds the record with six, has the seasoned trio of Bradley Wright-Phillips, Robbie Keane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic just behind.

Synonymous around the globe for scoring goals, Messi will have a chance of overtaking the Venezuelan record-holder should he stay in Miami for the foreseeable future.

Most free-kick goals

Sebastian Giovinco, during his four-season spell at Toronto FC, notched 13 free-kicks which is more than dead-ball specialist and Inter Miami owner David Beckham.

However, the Italian’s record is in jeopardy now Messi has stepped foot in the States. Having scored one already against Cruz Azul, Messi will have this easily-achievable record firmly in his sights.

His most recent 94th-minute dead-ball effort is just a reminder of how dangerous Messi can be and a mere glimpse into what we can begin to expect during this stage of his record-ladened career.

Most goals in a season

Having joined halfway through this season, this record - even by Messi’s standards – will surely be intact once the current term concludes.

Next year, however, is a completely different story. It would just be vintage Messi to break this season at the first time of trying.

Only three players have scored 30+ goals in an MLS season, that being Carlos Vela, Josef Martinez and journeyman Ibrahimovic, with the former leading the line with 34 goals, which he racked up in 2019.

Don’t be surprised if Messi nets a staggering 40 goals in a singular season at some point during his swansong in America.

Most assists in a season

Strangely, the MLS’ current record-holder and Colombia hero Carlos Valderrama registered five more assists for Tampa Bay Mutiny in the 2000 campaign than Messi ever has in one season.

To put that into context, while plying his trade for Spanish outfit Barça, Messi notched an impressive 21 assists with this record a joint-best in Europe’s top five domestic leagues.

The 2022 World Cup winner’s dreams of becoming the MLS’ top assistor may be a tougher ask than first thought, but you can never, ever bet against him. Watch this space.

Best goalscoring streak

The only problem with this record is that it only takes one subpar game to ruin a streak.

For 15 games in 2019, Messi’s current attacking partner Martinez managed to find the back of the net, but the new face will put friendships aside as he eyes every record.

Messi is no stranger to scoring in consecutive appearances, though, as he once managed 33 in 21 La liga appearances while at the peak of his powers.

A decade has passed since Messi made goalscoring to this level look easy, but there’s no managing it for a second time in his career is definitely in his arsenal, despite him fast approaching 40 years of age.

All-time most goals

Currently sat at 171 courtesy of USMNT cult hero Chris Wondolowski, beating such a record can only be achieved by the sport’s greatest and this is an exclusive club Messi is no doubt part of.

But even then, it seems unrealistic. What doesn’t seem too wide of the mark is Messi becoming part of the MLS’ 100 Club, though only 13 players of the league’s era have managed to have their membership approved.

As alluded to, Messi has already added three to his tally and this could mark the start of something beautiful. Just the 169 to go, Lionel.

All-time most assists

Luckily for Messi, it’s not just his scoring record that is out of this world, he’s also a mean creator for those around him. However, Landon Donovan’s 136-assist record may be out of reach considering how late into his career he has blessed the MLS with his presence.

The vast majority of Donovan’s assists came for LA Galaxy but is only one more than Steve Ralston picked up during his 14-year stint in the division.

While breaking the last two records seems like an extremely tall order, Messi’s extra-terrestrial nature means nothing is off the cards.

Should Messi elect to prolong his playing career into his forties, no current record is realistically out of sight.