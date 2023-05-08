Lionel Messi will follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps by moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.

This is according to El Chiringuito, who have exclusively revealed that Messi will accept Al-HIlal’s proposal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed in April that Messi had received an eye-watering offer from the Saudi Arabian club worth more than €400 million a year.

The legendary forward, who won the World Cup with his beloved Argentina in December, returned to Paris Saint-Germain training on Monday after being suspended by the French club.

However, Messi trained alone, with the rest of the squad having the day off.

Messi recently suspended by PSG

Messi made an ‘unauthorised’ trip to Saudi Arabia following PSG’s 3-1 defeat against Lorient on April 30 and was handed a two-week suspension.

In a video released on his official Instagram page, Messi said: "I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before…”

“I apologise to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me."

What else has been reported about Messi's move to Saudi Arabia?

It now seems almost certain following this recent debacle that Messi, who doesn’t have a great relationship with PSG’s supporters right now, will leave the Parc des Princes when his contract expires this summer.

While his preference would be to return to Barcelona, his former club don’t appear to be in a financial position to bring him back to Camp Nou.

With his options seemingly limited, it now appears that Messi has decided to join Al-Hilal.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to join Messi in Saudi?

El Chiringuito add that Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will accept a two-year offer from the same club, while Jordi Alba will also go if he’s able to terminate his contract with Barça.

