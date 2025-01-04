Lionel Messi will be one of 19 people to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden, the White House announced on Saturday.

Biden is recognizing Messi's philanthropic efforts, including his work in bringing healthcare and education to under-privileged children around the world.

"Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer. He supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States' highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

Basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson is the other notable athlete set to receive the award. The pair is joined by a number of big names in entertainment, politics and business, including Denzel Washington, Hillary Clinton, Bono and Anna Wintour.

Some of the most iconic athletes of all-time have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth and Billie Jean King.

Messi Has Taken Over America

Since he signed with Inter Miami CF in July 2023, Messi has taken MLS by storm, routinely winning trophies and breaking records, as he's done consistently throughout his illustrious career.

Only a month after landing in America, the Argentinian led Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup title to clinch the club's first ever trophy. This past season, the 2022 World Cup winner scored 20 goals and registered 16 assists in 19 games as Miami broke the league record for most points in a single regular season with 74, claiming the Supporters' Shield.

The 37-year-old averaged 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes, which is the highest mark in league history, and became only the fourth player in MLS history to have at least 20 goals and 15 assists in a single season.

Miami lost only one game all season with their captain in the lineup, going 12-1-6 and averaging 2.86 goals per game when Messi played. The club became the only team to win 22 games in a single regular season, splitting those wins evenly with 11 wins at home and 11 wins on the road.

Unsurprisingly, Messi was named 2024 MLS MVP at the end of the season following one of the greatest seasons in league history.