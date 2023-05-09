Speculation surrounding the future of Lionel Messi has become one of the most talked about topics in football, with the superstar looking set to move on from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

But although Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have tabled a huge offer worth £522 million for the Argentine, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo reportedly could block a move to the Middle East.

Be it Al-Hilal or another club, one thing looks to be certain regarding Messi's future – he will not be plying his trade in France next season.

Messi was suspended by PSG for two weeks after making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, with the winger not allowed to train or play in matches.

He might have missed the club’s 3-1 victory on the road against Troyes, but after making an apology across his social media channels, he has since returned to training.

He is also reportedly set to be available for the French champions’ upcoming match against Ajaccio.

Why Messi's wife could block Al-Hilal move

Nevertheless, Messi’s relationship with fans of the Parisian club has only soured more because of his recent trip.

The World Cup winner has been booed by fans ahead of matches this season, and ultras gathered outside the PSG headquarters following his suspension to demand that he leaves the club.

You would imagine that he’ll get a very frosty reception on Saturday inside the Parc des Princes…

And while nothing has been confirmed by the club nor Messi as of yet, Fabrizio Romano reported that he will definitely be moving on after two years in Paris.

Which begs the question. Where will Messi go next?

Reports seem to suggest that the two most likely destinations are a return to Barcelona or a move to Saudi side Al-Hilal where Messi could revive his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the latter might not be an option if Messi’s wife Roccuzzo has a say.

According to L’Equipe, via the Daily Mail, she “can’t imagine” relocating to Saudi Arabia with her husband and three sons, despite Al-Hilal reportedly offering a huge contract.

The report states that a two-year deal has been proposed to Messi, with an optional third year also included.

They are desperate to attract some of the biggest stars to the league, and, in a similar way to bringing Ronaldo to the Middle East, Messi coming to the league would be a “unique opportunity which is impossible to pass up”.

However, unique opportunity or not, Al-Hilal is not the preferred option for Roccuzzo, as she would like the family to stay in Europe.

Barcelona return on the cards?

Messi himself is also reportedly keen on staying in Europe and is said to be keeping an eye on the financial situation at Barcelona.

Past reports have linked him with a sensational return to the club, with Messi’s father meeting with the Catalan side to discuss a possible move.

Barcelona are also keen to secure the return of a man who graced the Camp Nou pitch for many seasons and have even come up with creative ways to raise funds.

But their dismal financial situation is cause for concern, and with them reportedly needing to find £175 million to register recruited players and those who are set to sign new deals, chances of Messi returning are looking slim.

Even if they were to find the money, they could also be too late. Messi’s wife could yet scupper the move, but some reports have suggested that the move to Saudi Arabia is a, “done deal.”

Read More: Lionel Messi to ‘play in Saudi Arabia’ - two Barcelona stars set to join him

With the transfer saga constantly changing, is there another twist yet to come?