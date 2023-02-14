Lionel Messi once revealed that Pablo Maffeo is the toughest defender he ever played against. For over two decades, the forward has been the stuff of nightmares for defenders across the globe. From his debut with Barcelona back in 2003, to his more recent outings with Inter Miami over two decades later, he has dominated his opponents and emerged as the greatest footballer of all time.

Very few defenders throughout his career can claim to have kept Messi quiet. His sublime ability with the ball at his feet, together with an exceptional footballing brain, meant that most opposition players simply had no answer to Messi's brilliance. There has been a rare occasion, though, when a defender coming up against the tricky forward rises to the occasion and does a fine job keeping him quiet.

In an interview with FourFourTwo in 2020, Messi was asked about the opponents he found toughest to play against during his career and he mentioned one very surprising player as one of the toughest he ever came up against.

Messi Named Maffeo as His Toughest Opponent

The defender caused his problems back in 2017

Over two decades of operating as one of the best, if not the very best football in history, Messi regularly got the better of his opponents and was often seen tormenting defenders on the football pitch. That wasn't the case when he came up against Maffeo and Girona in September 2017, though.

Maffeo - a 20-year-old right-back on loan to the Spanish club from Manchester City - refused to be fazed by the reputation of his big-name opponent. No matter what, Maffeo was determined not to let Messi have a sniff by man-marking him out of the game - and it left a lasting impression on the former Barcelona man who revealed in 2020 that he considered the defender his toughest ever opponent.

"Pablo Maffeo of Girona was the toughest. I've never been one who complains, but that [match] was intense!"

That's incredibly high praise for a defender who was just 20 years old at the time. As frustrated as Messi clearly was by Maffeo's constant attention, he still took the time to have a brief chat with the youngster as the action was unfolding.

Maffeo Spoke About the Performance

He shared his interactions with Messi during the game

The match had a lasting impression on Maffeo too and speaking to Tribuna in 2021, he revealed that Messi spoke to him during the game. The defender revealed: "He asked me how old I was, if I had been assigned by Manchester City and what it was like there. He said the marking was not pleasant.

"Messi and I were together the whole match. He has asked me a couple of things. He is a good person."

As you'll see in the clip below, the Maffeo did a textbook job of keeping Messi on a tight leash. Although Barcelona ultimately won the game 3-0, thanks to two own goals and a strike from Luis Suarez, Messi didn't get his name on the scoresheet and was withdrawn with 12 minutes of the match remaining.

Messi was on fire during the 2017/18 campaign, scoring 34 goals in 36 La Liga outings, making the fact that Girona and Maffeo were able to keep him out all the more impressive. As the Spaniard would later tell members of the media: "When you mark Messi, you have to think that he is a normal person, he has two legs like all of us."

Although Maffeo appeared plenty laid back about the whole experience, it must be great to look back and have memories of dealing so well with one of the greatest players of all time in his prime. Credit to Messi for taking the time to engage with the youngster, too. Following the performance, you'd have been forgiven for expecting big things in the defender's future. Several years later, though, and his career has taken some interesting turns.

Maffeo is Currently at Mallorca

He left Manchester City in 2018

Despite his very impressive outing against Messi, Maffeo never managed to play a single game for City and ultimately left the club in 2018 after five years at the Etihad. He moved on to Stuttgart, taking his talents to Germany, but failed to ever really settle at the club. Over the course of four seasons, the now 27-year-old played just nine times for the Bundesliga team and was shipped out on loan on multiple occasions.

First, he returned to Girona for another temporary spell, before also spending time on loan at Huesca and Mallorca. His loan move to the latter was enough to convince the Spaniards to sign him permanently and he joined them in 2022. He's been with Mallorca ever since and since his arrival, he's played 101 times, scoring four goals and creating 11 assists in the process.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 10/09/2024.