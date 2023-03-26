The 2022 World Cup final will be forever remembered as one of the greatest ever football matches.

Usually, finals in the biggest sporting competition of all are cagey affairs, which is certainly understandable given the magnitude of the match.

But the 2022 edition was anything but cagey. Instead, it was entertainment of the highest order.

Argentina stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

France were always going to have a say in the match, though.

And it was always going to be their main man who was heavily involved in the say.

After a fairly timid 70 or so minutes, Kylian Mbappe burst into life and levelled the scores at 2-2 with a quickfire brace.

Argentina restored their lead in extra-time through Messi, but Mbappe made sure the game went to penalties by securing a hat-trick from the penalty spot.

The fact Mbappe had already scored twice past Emi Martinez from 12 yards made his opening effort in the shootout even more pressurised.

But Paris Saint-Germain's record scorer still managed to ripple the back of the net, shifting the pressure onto his club teammate, Messi.

Watching the two main men go first was quite something and new footage from a FIFA documentary of the moment Messi stepped up in front of the watching world is pretty special.

Mbappe tried to make eye contact with the Argentina captain, but he was having absolutely none of it.

Messi simply strolled past France's newly-appointed captain, stared down Hugo Lloris and then calmly rolled the ball into the goal.

Check out the video clip from FIFA's official film, Written in the Stars...

Brings back memories, doesn't it?

The 2022 World Cup final was just over three months ago, but it's already got that nostalgic feel to it.

Both Argentina and France played their first matches since the epic in Qatar on Friday evening.

And as per usual, Messi and Mbappe were the stars of the show.

Messi scored a magnificent free-kick in a 2-0 friendly win over Panama, while Mbappe netted twice and assisted a goal to inflict a 4-0 defeat on the Netherlands.

Up next for Argentina is a friendly match against Curaçao, where Messi could score his 100th international goal (he's currently on 99).

As for France and Mbappe, they take on the Republic of Ireland in another Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday evening.