So many legendary players have plied their trade in Major League Soccer over the past two decades.

David Beckham was one of the first high-profile names to move to the league.

The Englishman was 32 years old when he made the move from Real Madrid to LA Galaxy.

He helped the reputation of the league massively during his five-year stint.

Many massive names soon followed Beckham to MLS, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Andrea Pirlo.

And now the biggest name of all will join the league: Lionel Messi.

The Argentine revealed earlier this week that he will join Inter Miami this summer.

The Daily Mail have reported that he will earn a salary of £43m ($54m) per season for four years. That works out to £827,000-per-week and just over $1million-per-week.

But how does his Inter Miami salary compare to the highest-paid players in MLS history?

Using data provided by Capology, Planet Football have named the highest-paid players in the history of the league.

The numbers only take into account their club salaries.

The highest-paid players in MLS history

12. David Villa – $5.61million-per-year

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 05: David Villa #7 of New York City FC is seen on the field during a MLS soccer match between New York City FC and Orlando City SC at the Orlando City Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

=8. Jermain Defoe – $6million-per-year

=8. Michael Bradley – $6million-per-year

=8. Frank Lampard – $6million-per-year

=8. Javier Hernandez – $6million-per-year

7. Bastian Schweinsteiger – $6.1million-per-year

6. Steven Gerrard – $6.2million-per-year

5. Kaka – $6.66million-per-year

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 08: Kaka #10 of Orlando City SC is seen during an MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on March 8, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. This was the first game for both teams and the final score was 1-1. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – $7.2million-per-year

3. Xherdan Shaqiri – $7.35million-per-year

2. Lorenzo Insigne - $14million-per-year

1. Lionel Messi - $54million-per-year

Messi will become MLS' highest-paid player by some distance and that is just the salary he will be paid by Inter Miami.

According to the Athletic, Apple TV and MLS have talked about Messi receiving a share of the revenue generated by new subscribers attracted to the platform's streaming package, MLS Season Pass.

While Adidas is offering Messi “any increase in Adidas’ profits resulting from his involvement in MLS.”

Insigne is comfortably the second highest-paid player in the league's history, ahead of Shaqiri and Zlatan.

Elsewhere, Gerrard earned £200k-per-year more than Lampard during his time in the United States, while Defoe and Villa also feature.

Among the highest profile players to miss out include Beckham, Pirlo, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney.